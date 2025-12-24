BSR to introduce E10RON95 biofuel on June 1

HÀ NỘI — The Bình Sơn Refining and Petrochemical Joint Stock Company (BSR), a member of the Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (Petrovietnam), will begin selling E10RON95 biofuel on June 1 next year.

Dung Quất Oil Refinery Director Cao Tuấn Sĩ shared the information during an interview with local media on Tuesday.

To ensure the supply of ethanol for the production of E10RON95 biofuel, with an expected demand of about 300,000 cubic metres per month, BSR will increase its purchase of ethanol from domestic bioethanol producers and will also import ethanol if needed.

Additionally, BSR’s E10RON95 will be blended with additives to prevent layer separation, ensuring product quality according to national standards.

The firm is also working with relevant parties to restart the Bio-Ethanol Dung Quất Refinery soon, to secure a portion of the local ethanol supply for E10RON95 production.

BSR achieved its 2025 revenue target of VNĐ140 trillion on Tuesday morning.

The company’s revenue is expected to exceed VNĐ142 trillion by the end of this year, about 12 per cent higher than the target set by Petrovietnam. — VNS