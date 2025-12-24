SABECO marks 150 years of brewing heritage with a living legacy rooted in Vietnamese identity

HÀ NỘI — For 150 years, SABECO has grown in step with Việt Nam, shaping not only the country’s beer industry but also a cultural tradition deeply embedded in everyday life.

From casual street-side gatherings to milestone celebrations, beer in Việt Nam has long been a symbol of connection – simple in form, yet rich in meaning.

According to Lester Tan Teck Chuan, general director of Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (SABECO), the company’s enduring relevance lies in its ability to reflect the rhythm of Vietnamese life itself.

“Alongside our 150-year legacy and the country’s development, SABECO has not only brought familiar Vietnamese beers to consumers, but has become part of a living legacy – one where the Vietnamese spirit is carried forward in tune with the nation’s heartbeat,” Lester said.

Throughout its long presence in Việt Nam, SABECO has consistently affirmed a strong Vietnamese identity. That understanding, the company believes, does not come from market research alone, but from people. Thousands of Vietnamese employees, partners and communities have shaped SABECO’s journey, forming what the company considers one of the most important components of its 'beer recipe'.

“One of the key reasons SABECO truly understands Vietnamese taste is our people," he said.

“It is the dedication of thousands of Vietnamese employees, partners and communities that has driven our success and allowed us to stay close to consumers across generations.”

From its origins as a traditional State-owned enterprise to its transformation into a modern, transparent and high-performing organisation, SABECO has retained what it describes as its deep-rooted Vietnamese spirit. This continuity has enabled the company to evolve without losing touch with local consumers.

Brewing expertise remains central to that connection. SABECO today has the largest team of Vietnamese brewmasters in the country, professionally trained to international standards while remaining deeply rooted in local taste preferences.

“We take pride in having the largest team of Vietnamese brewmasters, trusted to deliver world-class quality while staying true to the local soul of Vietnamese beer,” he added.

Backed by a nationwide network of breweries, SABECO is able to tap into regional insights, allowing it to deliver consistent quality while ensuring its products resonate with diverse local communities across the country.

That deep cultural understanding has also shaped SABECO’s approach to innovation. Rather than entering a conventional race with international brands, the company has chosen to follow its own path – premiumising familiar brands that Vietnamese consumers already know and trust.

“Instead of competing head-on in the traditional way, we chose to elevate what is already familiar to Vietnamese consumers,” he said.

“Our goal is to offer higher-quality products and experiences that meet evolving tastes, while carrying our brewery legacy forward.”

Saigon Lager, one of the most popular Vietnamese beer brands, forms the foundation of this strategy. Leveraging its strong brand positioning and nationwide distribution network, SABECO has introduced premium extensions such as Saigon Chill, Saigon Gold, Saigon Export Premium and Saigon Special, offering new taste experiences while maintaining brand continuity.

Innovation grounded in heritage is also evident in the launch of 333 Pilsner, which builds on the legacy of the iconic 333 brand while incorporating enhanced extended cold fermentation techniques from Europe to deliver a smoother and more distinctive taste. Meanwhile, the relaunch of Bia Lac Viet, following its recognition as the World’s Best Lager Light at the World Beer Awards 2024, combines Vietnamese cultural heritage with modern design to better resonate with contemporary consumers.

To mark its 150th anniversary, SABECO launched the '150 Years of a Living Legacy' campaign, aimed at honouring the people and communities who have accompanied the brand across generations. At the heart of the campaign is the message of 'Thriving Together', reflecting values of resilience, unity and progress that SABECO believes mirror Việt Nam’s national spirit.

“This campaign is our way of honouring everyone who has shaped SABECO’s story – from employees and partners to the communities we serve,” he said.

“Our success has always been part of Việt Nam’s collective strength.”

Key initiatives such as 'Legacy Nights' and 'Legacy On The Move' were designed as community-focused platforms rather than conventional brand events. 'Legacy Nights' offered immersive cultural experiences where people could reconnect with shared memories through music, heritage and storytelling, reinforcing the emotional bond between SABECO and generations of Vietnamese consumers.

'Legacy On The Move' transformed that storytelling into a nationwide journey. The campaign’s iconic red double-decker bus travelled across multiple provinces, becoming a moving symbol of unity and connection. Sustainability-focused interactions along the way encouraged communities to take collective action towards a greener and more responsible future.

During a period when many northern and central localities were impacted by severe storms and floods, SABECO introduced the 'Wall of Unity' as part of the journey. The initiative created a platform for people to share words of encouragement and solidarity, adding deeper social meaning to the campaign.

“At a time when many communities were facing hardship, the Wall of Unity became a space for compassion and connection,” the general director added.

“It reflected the resilience and unity that define both SABECO and the Vietnamese people.”

Complementing the campaign, SABECO also launched the 'Ambassador of National Progress' Award in collaboration with Đại Đoàn Kết Newspaper, under the strategic guidance of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front. The award honoured 150 unsung heroes nationwide whose contributions embody values of resilience, unity and progress.

Over 67 days, 'Legacy On The Move' covered more than 2,200 kilometres and engaged over 16,000 participants – not merely as attendees, but as contributors to a shared living legacy.

SABECO sees its future as inseparable from Việt Nam’s continued development. Reflecting on its 150-year journey, he said the company’s next chapter will focus on strengthening domestic leadership while elevating Vietnamese brands on the global stage.

“SABECO’s story has always been intertwined with Việt Nam’s journey,” Lester said.

“In the next decade, our goal is not only to sustain our legacy, but to help define the next era of Việt Nam’s success.”

The company plans to prioritise people and communities by investing in talent development, empowering local suppliers and supporting programmes that promote education, healthy lifestyles and well-being. At the same time, SABECO is embedding sustainable business practices across its operations, from production efficiency and responsible consumption to reducing environmental impact.

“We see business success and social progress as inseparable goals. By staying true to who we are, a brand rooted in Việt Nam and powered by innovation, we believe we can continue to grow together with the country,” he said.

In an increasingly competitive market with strong global participation, SABECO believes its Vietnamese identity remains its defining advantage. Each product reflects local taste, pride and craftsmanship, brewed by Vietnamese experts and shaped by generations of shared experience.

As SABECO marks its 150th anniversary in 2025, the company views the milestone not as a conclusion, but as a foundation – carrying forward a living legacy that honours the past, empowers the present and inspires future generations to keep Việt Nam’s story moving ever forward. — VNS