Vingroup's Phạm Nhật Vượng surpasses Jack Ma as wealth jumps to $30 billion

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese billionaire Phạm Nhật Vượng's net worth jumped US$3.4 billion (nearly VNĐ90 trillion) to $30 billion on Tuesday, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire tracker, as shares of his conglomerate Vingroup surged to a 2025 high, propelling him past Alibaba founder Jack Ma in global wealth rankings.

The VN-Index closed at 1,772.15 points, up 21 points in its fourth consecutive session of gains on December 23, pushing the Hochiminh Stock Exchange's total market capitalisation above VNĐ8 quadrillion ($308 billion). Trading volume reached VNĐ26.2 trillion.

Vingroup (VIC) shares hit their daily limit-up for a second straight session, closing at VNĐ169,900 with 6.6 million shares changing hands worth over VNĐ1.1 trillion. The stock marked its third consecutive advance and highest level of 2025 on a post-dividend adjusted basis.

The rally lifted Vingroup's market capitalisation to a record VNĐ1.3 quadrillion ($50 billion), an unprecedented figure in Vietnamese stock market history.

Vinhomes (VHM), Vingroup's property unit, also surged by its daily limit to VNĐ114,900, the highest in two months, while Vinpearl (VPL) gained more than 5 per cent to VNĐ103,000.

Vượng's $30 billion fortune places him 71st on Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings, surpassing Jack Ma's $29.7 billion. The Vingroup chairman's holdings increased alongside those of Vice Chairwomen Phạm Thu Hương, his wife, whose stake is valued at nearly VNĐ58 trillion and Phạm Thúy Hằng, with assets exceeding VNĐ38.8 trillion.

The stock's momentum comes ahead of the December 31 listing of 3.9 billion additional VIC shares issued from Vingroup's equity capital increase, approved for supplementary listing from December 18. The majority of these shares are expected to be allocated to Vượng and related individuals and entities.

On December 19, Vingroup simultaneously launched 11 major projects nationwide spanning urban development, social housing, transport infrastructure, green energy and heavy industry, with total investment capital reaching trillions of đồng.

Vingroup shares continued their upward trend in Wednesday morning trading, with both VIC and VHM jumping by around 4 per cent. — BIZHUB/VNS