E10 gasoline to sell mandatorily nationwide from June 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will mandate the nationwide sale of E10 gasoline from June next year to cut emissions and boost energy security, according to a new Government’s decision.

The new policy is under Decision No 46/2025/QĐ-TTg signed by Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on December 11, 2025, replacing Decision No 53/2012/QĐ-TTg dated November 22, 2012 of the Prime Minister on a roadmap for applying the blending ratio of biofuels with fossil fuels.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), after nearly a decade of implementation, Decision No. 53/2012/QĐ-TTg has contributed to paving the way for biofuels in Việt Nam, but has also revealed many shortcomings as it enters the stage of extensive development, thus requiring replacement. Therefore, the ministry has issued Circular 50/2025/TT-BCT on a new roadmap of biofuel application.

Under Circular 50/2025/TT-BCT, all unleaded gasoline must be converted to E10, which is a blend of gasoline containing 10 per cent ethanol, from mid next year. The existing E5 RON92, which contains 5 per cent ethanol, will continue to be available until the end of 2030.

The MoIT may modify the blending ratios and introduce new types of gasoline products as needed to ensure energy security, achieve environmental goals, and protect consumer rights.

E10 biofuel has already been piloted by the two largest fuel distributors, Petrolimex and PV Oil, since August 1 this year in HCM City, Hà Nội and Hải Phòng. — VNS