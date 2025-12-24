Hà Nội seeks to boost investment, business in hi-tech parks, IZs

HÀ NỘI — A conference was held at the Hoà Lạc Hi-tech Park, Hà Nội, on December 24 to discuss solutions to boost production and business activities, and promote on-site investment for enterprises and investors in the capital city’s high-tech parks and industrial zones (IZs).

In his speech, Vũ Xuân Hùng, Head of the Hà Nội Hi-tech and Industrial Park Management Board, stated that the event aimed to provide a direct dialogue forum between the management board, departments, local authorities and the business community to fully grasp and promptly address difficulties arising during investment, production and business operations.

The dialogue sought to improve coordination, reduce administrative processing time and improve the investment climate, thus underscoring the city’s and the management board’s commitment to a transparent, stable and business-friendly environment and a shift from administrative management to a facilitative, service-oriented approach.

Hùng said the management board will absorb feedback from practice to help refine policies and step up practical on-site investment promotion, encouraging existing investors to increase capital, scale up operations, upgrade technology and develop new products, contributing to stronger productivity and competitiveness in Hà Nội’s high-tech parks and IZs.

In 2025, Hà Nội’s high-tech parks and IZs posted strong performance, with estimated revenue of US$12.14 billion, contributing about 19.12 per cent to the city’s GRDP, while budget contributions reached $450 million and export turnover amounted to $7.42 billion.

They also drew about $660 million in investment, surpassing the target by 24.5 per cent, reaffirming their role as a leading growth driver and a catalyst for the capital’s transition towards modern and high-tech industry.

At the conference, businesses and investors voiced challenges related to administrative procedures, technical infrastructure, utilities, environment, logistics, labour, housing, social services, import-export, and support policy. The management board provided timely responses and outlined solutions for matters under its jurisdiction, while coordinating with relevant authorities to resolve multi-party issues.

The management board also shared updates on new policies, including measures to attract high-tech human resources and foster innovation, compliance with new tax and accounting rules, and urban projects in Hoà Lạc supporting the Hoà Lạc High-Tech Park.

These measures aim to keep businesses and investors informed of new policies, enhance governance and compliance, and equip them to meet growing market requirements.

The construction of urban areas in Hòa Lạc is essential to enhance the living and working conditions for staff at the Hòa Lạc High-Tech Park, supporting its development into a modern, smart, and livable science and technology hub, and a core part of Hà Nội’s western urban region.

The management board pledged to work closely with relevant agencies to remove bottlenecks, implement breakthrough policies, and support businesses and investors, while ensuring security, welfare, and training for over 180,000 employees in Hà Nội’s high-tech parks and IZs. — VNA/VNS