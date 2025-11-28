Nation joins hands to support flood victims

In recent days, individuals and organisations nationwide have been working together to support flood-affected communities in the central region through various donation drives.

Across many locations in the city, essential goods, including clothing, blankets and food, are being collected and promptly transported to provinces hardest hit by the recent storms and flooding.

Each box of supplies reflects heartfelt compassion, and every relief trip strengthens bonds of solidarity.

The spirit of mutual support is spreading widely throughout the community, demonstrating the affection and responsibility of the capital city for the disaster-stricken central region.

Colonel Nguyễn Trường Toán of Regiment 917, Division 370 of the Air Force, reported that two helicopter crews of the unit successfully carried out an airdrop mission delivering essential relief supplies to residents of Phong Liên Commune in Đắk Lắk Province, one of the localities hardest hit by the recent heavy rains. VNS