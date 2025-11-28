Nation joins hands to support flood victims

|General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defence led a delegation to present gifts to residents in the flood-stricken communes of Tuy Phước and Tuy Phước Đông in Bình Định Province on November 22. VNA/VNS Photo Sỹ Thắng
In recent days, individuals and organisations nationwide have been working together to support flood-affected communities in the central region through various donation drives.
|Officers and soldiers help residents of Hòa Thịnh Commune in Đắk Lắk Province move across a section of road damaged by floods. VNA/VNS Photo Tường Quân
Across many locations in the city, essential goods, including clothing, blankets and food, are being collected and promptly transported to provinces hardest hit by the recent storms and flooding.
|Police forces in Đắk Lắk Province deliver food supplies to residents in deeply flooded areas along Bánh Lái River in Hòa Thịnh Commune. VNA/VNS Photo Đỗ Trưởng
Each box of supplies reflects heartfelt compassion, and every relief trip strengthens bonds of solidarity.
|Rescue forces assist residents in flood-hit areas.
The spirit of mutual support is spreading widely throughout the community, demonstrating the affection and responsibility of the capital city for the disaster-stricken central region.
|People in Xuân Tảo Ward of Hà Nội pack essential items to be sent to flood-affected communities in the central region. VNA/VNS Photo Lê Đông
Colonel Nguyễn Trường Toán of Regiment 917, Division 370 of the Air Force, reported that two helicopter crews of the unit successfully carried out an airdrop mission delivering essential relief supplies to residents of Phong Liên Commune in Đắk Lắk Province, one of the localities hardest hit by the recent heavy rains. VNS
|Residents of Phong Liên 1 and 2 communes receive relief supplies delivered by helicopters from Air Regiment 917. VNA/VNS Photo
|Quảng Ninh Province's Committee of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front has received over 100 tonnes of relief goods for flood-affected communities in Lâm Đồng Province. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân
|Rescuers evacuate residents in Khánh Hòa Province to safe locations. VNA/VNS Photo Phan Sáu
|Market management force present more than 16,000 boxes of essential goods to residents in flood-affected areas in Gia Lai Province. VNA/VNS Photo Quang Thái
|General Secretary of the Việt Nam Communist Party Tô Lâm donated to support recovery efforts following recent storms and floods. VNA/VNS Photo Phương Hoa