Health ministry urges EU, European businesses to prioritise green economy, high-quality health technologies

HÀ NỘI — Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Vũ Mạnh Hà has called on the European Union, European businesses and the EU-ASEAN Business Council to concentrate their cooperation efforts on the green economic chain, training, research, technology transfer, and the production of vaccines, pharmaceuticals and advanced medical equipment for both domestic use and export.

Hà made the remarks during a recent working session with a delegation from EuroCham and the European business community at the ministry’s headquarters.

He also urged European companies to expand direct investment in Việt Nam by building and enlarging factories, strengthening cooperation, transferring technology and sharing expertise with Vietnamese enterprises.

Such collaboration would help Việt Nam access high-quality medicines, modern treatment options and lower healthcare costs through exposure to international best practice across preventive medicine, clinical care, vaccine production and drug manufacturing.

He encouraged businesses to work alongside the ministry in standardising medical training, advancing AI applications, accelerating digital transformation and improving medical equipment, so that more Vietnamese people can benefit from modern healthcare services.

Hà underlined that the ministry highly values the EU’s longstanding and substantial support for Việt Nam, particularly from the European business community in healthcare.

Over the past 35 years of diplomatic relations, Việt Nam and the EU have signed numerous agreements, reflecting the importance of deepening cooperation for sustainable development.

Việt Nam sees the EU and the Europe–ASEAN business community as practical, important and effective partners in its economic development, trade expansion and broader international integration.

Hà highlighted several key policy directions issued by the Politburo, including Resolution No. 72-NQ/TW on September 9, 2025 on breakthrough solutions to enhance public healthcare, and Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on December 22, 2024 on advancing science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation.

He expressed hope that Việt Nam and the EU would further translate the political commitments into concrete, mutually beneficial actions, and called on European partners to maximise their comparative strengths to deepen cooperation in priority fields.

Hà said that the ministry is currently restructuring the Steering Committee on Global Health and establishing a Global Health Office under the Department of International Cooperation.

The office will advise the Minister on sector priorities and key areas of global health engagement, serving as a focal point for strengthened cooperation with the EU and European-ASEAN businesses.

Representing the visiting delegation, Li Chen, Executive Board Member of the EU-ASEAN Business Council and Head of ASEAN Public Affairs at HSBC, and Torben Minko Board Member of EuroCham Việt Nam and General Director of B. Braun Việt Nam said that the meeting offered a valuable opportunity to exchange views on shared priorities, improve mutual understanding and learn more about Việt Nam’s forthcoming health-sector development directions.— VNS