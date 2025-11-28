HCMUT graduation highlights top talent in international engineering programmes

HCM CITY — Lê Thanh Tài, 23, a student majoring in Materials and Energy at the HCM City University of Technology (HCMUT), graduated with excellent distinction from the Việt Nam–France Engineering Programme.

Reflecting on his five-year journey of study, research, and international academic exchange during his graduation speech on Friday (November 28), Tài shared that from a first-year student with basic foundational knowledge, he has grown into a skilled engineer, capable of conducting research, presenting, and engaging with experts across Asia and Europe.

His time in the programme has taught him independence, determination, proactivity, and responsibility –not only towards himself but also towards his family and community.

Throughout his journey of study and growth, he has always kept in mind: “If we never stop striving, circumstances cannot limit our dreams,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the parents of graduates for instilling the values of kindness, perseverance, and resilience.

“Congratulations to us – athose who dared to dream, dared to strive, and dared to accomplish. This milestone is not only recognition of our persistent efforts but also a reminder that we are fully capable of going even further,” he said.

He emphasised that the experiences, knowledge, relationships, and memories gained during his studies are invaluable treasures, serving as lifelong assets that will continue to yield value in the future.

He will continue his academic journey in France after receiving a doctoral scholarship.

Today HCMUT held its graduation ceremony, awarding degrees across undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including 19 doctoral graduates, 252 master’s graduates, 428 undergraduates with Excellent distinction, and 905 undergraduates with Good distinction.

Among the graduates, two students from the Việt Nam-France engineering programme earned dual degrees from prestigious French institutions.

Lương Quốc Đạt, who studied Electrical Energy Systems at ENSEEIHT – Toulouse INP, France, graduated with Excellent distinction, receiving degrees from both HCMUT and ENSEEIHT.

Nguyễn Mạnh Đức, who studied Electrical Energy Systems at ESISAR – Grenoble INP, France, graduated with Good distinction, earning degrees from HCMUT and ESISAR.

Meanwwhile Lê Hồng Minh, a student in the Japan-oriented Science and Information Technology programme, graduated with Excellent distinction, receiving a gold medal for outstanding academic performance and recognition as a standout member and “top performer” in national and international cybersecurity competitions.

Trần Nguyễn Minh Nhật graduated from the Vietnamese-French Engineering Programme in Mechanical Engineering, specialising in Polymer and Composite Materials. He graduated with Excellent distinction, and was awarded the Gold Medal.

Dr. Mai Thanh Phong, president of HCMUT, congratulated all graduates on their achievements and highlighted their potential to contribute to science, technology and society. — VNS