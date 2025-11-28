Central Việt Nam races to secure boats and evacuate residents as Storm Koto approaches

GIA LAI — Provinces across Việt Nam’s south-central coast are rushing to bring thousands of fishing boats to shore and move residents out of high-risk zones as Typhoon Koto, the country’s 15th storm this year, gathers strength offshore.

Meteorologists say the storm’s track and intensity remain uncertain, but its wide circulation combined with a cold-air surge could unleash more intense downpours from Đà Nẵng to Lâm Đồng, which are already struggling to recover from recent historic flooding.

Officials fear that saturated hillsides could give way, triggering fresh landslides and flooding in low-lying communities.

In Gia Lai Province, the provincial government ordered close monitoring of storm bulletins and imposed tight controls on boats heading out to sea.

Local authorities were told to contact every vessel in the storm’s projected path and instruct captains, including those operating tourist and transport boats, to steer clear of dangerous waters.

Fishing communities were warned to maintain constant radio contact as winds strengthen.

Communes were also told to prepare rapid evacuations from areas vulnerable to flash floods or slope failure, and to pre-position food, fuel and rescue equipment under the national 'four on-the-spot' emergency plan.

Provincial border-guard units said they had already alerted more than 5,400 vessels with over 39,000 crew members operating offshore.

In neighbouring Khánh Hòa, more than 3,300 boats had reached safe harbour by Thursday afternoon, according to the provincial fisheries-infrastructure authority.

From 7am on Friday, all fishing boats, tourist vessels and cargo ships were banned from going out to sea, and all remaining offshore crews will be brought ashore by 6pm.

Officials said ports had been instructed to arrange boats safely, maintain order and enforce fire-safety rules as hundreds of vessels crowd into anchorages.

Reservoir operators were ordered to lower water levels ahead of incoming flows to protect dams and downstream communities.

Lâm Đồng also activated its highest-level response plans.

The province issued a ban on all sea activities from Friday morning and told local governments to finalise evacuation scenarios for coastal households, aquaculture farmers and residents living on unstable slopes.

The storm is expected to make its closest approach later this week, though forecasters caution that sudden shifts in direction remain possible. — VNS