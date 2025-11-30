Young artist showcases ethnic beauty to the world

Hương Trần

A passion for homeland culture has inspired an overseas Vietnamese to develop a series of artworks depicting the beauty of women in traditional costumes from all 54 ethnic groups in Việt Nam.

The 54 Việt Tộc (54 Vietnamese Ethnic Groups) painting series created by Trương An Dân has not only gone viral on social media but has also been featured as a promotional image at EXPO Osaka 2025, one of the largest exhibitions in the world.

Dân, also known as Nemoo, is a former student at Tôn Đức Thắng University in HCM City. He currently lives and works in the US but Việt Nam, with its vibrant and diverse culture, always serves as a powerful source of inspiration for the 26-year-old self-taught artist.

"Thinking about the homeland, I realise many interesting things. It is this national pride while living abroad that motivated me to create and complete this project," Dân said.

He began with the portrait of a woman belonging to the Hoa minority ethnic group on March 12 and completed the final piece, depicting the Xtiêng ethnic community, on May 8, marking two months of dedicated labour.

"I want viewers to immediately recognise that it is Vietnamese, and not mistaken for anything else. So I chose the traditional Hàng Trống painting style, which shows matrilineality and Vietnamese identity very clearly through the softness of the five senses and body," Dân explained.

"Each painting is a representation of the unique fashion characteristics of each ethnic group that I know, recreated in a visual and easy-to-understand format, like a profile picture of the ethnic groups of my homeland."

Cultural connecting

The entire project was created by Dân as a self-taught artist. He has never attended any formal art school; all his painting skills were learned during evening hours after his shifts at a nail salon.

His sessions of studying materials, searching for reference images and researching the details of traditional costumes – from intricate patterns to headgear – sometimes consumed entire days.

"Each painting is not only a work of art but also a learning process about the fashion, customs and identity of each ethnic group," Dân said.

When posted on social media, 54 Việt Tộc quickly received thousands of shares. Many young people, encountering the names and characteristics of ethnic minority costumes for the first time, expressed admiration for the young artist’s passion for preserving ethnic heritage.

This spreading of cultural beauty led to the series being featured in the "Việt Nam Day Abroad" event organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Brazil.

The artwork series was also chosen by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as the central image for the Vietnamese pavilion at the EXPO Osaka 2025 in October.

Việt Nam’s pavilion is designed to reflect cultural identity, offering a distinctive cultural experience that blends traditional elements with a modern form. Here, the artwork 54 Việt Tộc serves as a visual highlight, making a strong impression on international visitors.

Toshiko Nakano, a member of the Osaka Prefectural Council in Japan, said: “My impression is the strong friendship between our two countries. The paintings of the ethnic groups and traditional art evoke a sense of familiarity, very much in line with the cultural spirit of Japan.”

Brad, a visitor from the US who gave only one name, commented: “I am very impressed by the paintings of the 54 ethnic groups of Việt Nam. Each piece has its own unique colours and features. It showcases a beautiful, vibrant and diverse Vietnamese culture."

Artistic journey

Instead of following trends, Dân pursues traditional elements – from the costumes, headscarves, necklaces, and earrings to intricate fabrics. He expresses all of these through a painting language that is approachable, rustic and deeply rooted in ethnic identity.

“Việt Nam is beautiful, and each ethnic group has its own unique traits, from clothing styles to colours, and this deserves to be shared with the world,” the artist explained.

With a follow-up project titled Sắc Việt (Vietnamese Colours), Dân hopes to continue promoting the beauty of Việt Nam through modern illustrative art, helping the image of the nation reach international friends.

In a foreign land, Dân continues to work diligently with his paintbrush and palette during late evenings after work.

“I see nail art as a job, while painting is my career,” he said. In this journey, he is not just an artist but also a storyteller, narrating the story of Việt Nam through his strokes. —VNS