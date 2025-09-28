Thanh Hóa: A rising gem in green tourism

Thanh Nga

With its stunning natural landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and rich cultural heritage, Thanh Hóa Province is establishing itself as a promising destination for green tourism development.

This province is distinguished by diverse terrain, which includes mountains and midlands, plains and coastal areas. It boasts numerous renowned landscapes with significant historical and cultural value, making it an ideal spot for green tourism.

The province has implemented various strategies to develop green tourism in its mountainous areas, aiming for sustainable development that links economic and social progress while protecting natural resources and respecting cultural identities.

Numerous green tourism destinations have emerged, offering comfortable spaces and appealing experiences for visitors, thereby increasing income for local communities.

Bến En National Park is a standout destination, featuring stunning natural landscapes, clear blue waters, and 21 islands -- all ideal for ecotourism. The park authority has invested in tourist facilities, offering activities such as rowing on the Mực River, camping, and enjoying culinary experiences.

Currently, visitors can enjoy organised tours to explore the primaeval forests of Thanh Niên Island and Thực Vật Island, as well as community tourism activities in nearby villages. This allows guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking scenery while experiencing unique cultural and culinary traditions.

Lê Công Cường, director of Bến En National Park, said that in recent years, tourist numbers had surged, particularly during the summer and holiday seasons.

Since 2024, the park had welcomed over 27,500 visitors, averaging more than 2,000 each summer month. These statistics indicated a positive trend for tourism development in the area, Cường said.

The park authority plans to implement programmes to enhance community-based tourism, focusing on workforce training and improving existing tourist routes while introducing new ones that delve deeper into the primaeval forests, further advancing tourism at Bến En.

At the Pù Luông Community Ecotourism Area, the green tourism model combines forest exploration, mountain climbing, cave adventures and environmental protection. Many businesses offer unique tours, such as buffalo cart rides to local villages, river rafting, and culinary experiences.

These innovative and nature-friendly products attract numerous tourists, diversifying the tourism landscape and safeguarding the environment. Currently, this area hosts dozens of international groups daily, accounting for about 70 per cent of total visitors.

Nguyễn Thu Thủy, a tourist from Hà Nội, expressed her admiration for how the people of Pù Luông preserve their traditional culture.

“I enjoy walking to explore nature and the villages. It is wonderful. After the trip, I will share this experience with my friends and relatives,” Thủy said.

Thanh Hóa is home to about 650ha of natural forests, primarily concentrated in Bến En National Park and various nature reserves. The province has established 30 forest ecotourism areas and is focused on promoting its historical and cultural heritage relics, attracting a significant number of tourists. There are 11 conservation areas for scenic spots and historical sites.

As part of this vibrant tourism landscape, the traditional villages of Thanh Hóa embody the essence of green tourism. These communities not only preserve their cultural heritage but also offer unique experiences that attract visitors.

The following villages represent the bright pearls of green tourism in the region, showcasing the harmonious blend of nature, culture, and sustainability.

Wandering along the winding red dirt roads amidst lush green mountains, visitors encounter the traditional stilt houses of the Thái ethnic group in villages of Năng Cát, Mạ, Hiêu, Bút and Son Bá Mười. Each village presents a vivid picture of local culture, nature and community, serving as bright gems in the province's green tourism landscape.

Năng Cát Village, located at the foot of Chí Linh Mountain, is renowned for the majestic Ma Hao Waterfalls, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts. Locals have transformed ancient stilt houses into welcoming homestays, inviting visitors to savour local specialities, hear traditional stories, and enjoy captivating dances.

Nearby, Mạ Village has embraced new opportunities since the construction of a suspension bridge over the Chu River. The locals enthusiastically welcome visitors, showcasing the unique cultural features of the Thái people through weaving, rice wine production and traditional festivals. Tourists can immerse themselves in the local lifestyle, experiencing the simple pleasures of mountain life.

Bút Village, nestled in Quan Hóa Valley, harmoniously blends green agriculture with community tourism. Surrounded by primaeval forests and Pha Đay Lake, it offers experiences such as planting, harvesting and enjoying clean agricultural products in a tranquil environment.

Though still developing, Hiêu and Son Bá Mười villages are investing in green tourism to preserve their cultural identities and natural landscapes. These villages serve as vital centres for traditional culture, contributing to local economic development and creating sustainable livelihoods for residents.

Villagers receive training in tourism management, cultural preservation and organising folk art performances, raising awareness of their traditional values. Community tourism models provide a stable income source, supporting environmental protection and limiting adverse impacts on natural landscapes.

Vương Thị Hải Yến, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, said Thanh Hóa's tourism industry planned to expand regional cooperation with the neighbouring provinces of Ninh Bình and Nghệ An to create a diverse product chain that would enhance visitor experiences.

“Developing green tourism is both a tool to attract visitors and a goal to ensure sustainability. Thanh Hóa will select its most distinctive tourism products to create appealing tours, encouraging tourists to return,” Yến said.

As Thanh Hóa emerges as a destination that combines pristine beauty, distinctive culture and unique experiences, the collaboration between the Government, businesses and communities is fostering green tourism. This initiative positions Thanh Hóa prominently on the national and regional tourism map in the era of green growth. VNS