HCM City’s cultural heritage needs strategic development

HCM City is undergoing a transformation where cultural heritage is no longer seen merely as a symbol of the past, but as a vibrant resource for the present and future.

Following the recent administrative merger with the neighbouring provinces of Bình Dương and Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu, HCM City has emerged as a mega-urban hub with robust economic and cultural potential.

In this context, reassessing its multilayered and diverse cultural heritage, from urban architecture and folk beliefs to traditional arts and industrial memory, is viewed as a key to developing a sustainable, identity-rich tourism sector.

The merger has expanded the city’s geographic and social space, bringing a new treasure trove of heritage into focus, many elements of which had previously been overlooked or fragmented.

Areas like Cần Giờ, Hóc Môn, Củ Chi, and Nhà Bè are not only rich in ecological value but also home to historic heritage sites, traditional craft villages, and folk festivals.

These promise to form a rich tapestry of heritage that must be integrated into the city’s smart and distinctive tourism development strategy.

“Positioning HCM City as a ‘contemporary heritage city’, where modern urban life intersects with deep cultural layers, should be a guiding principle in tourism policy. This requires a new strategic approach,” said Nguyễn Thị Minh Thái, PhD in art study.

Trần Yến Chi, who is also a PhD in art study, added: “Heritage is no longer a forgotten past, but a strategic resource in building HCM City’s cultural tourism brand”.

Heritage must live

There are currently more than 185 sites in the city classified as historical, cultural heritage relics and scenic spots at national and municipal levels.

But heritage in HCM City is no longer confined to crumbling walls or memories locked in books.

A comprehensive and ambitious development strategy is being activated with the core belief that heritage must live, meaning it must be experienced by the community and generate added value in building a creative city.

With this clear direction, the HCM City People’s Committee [Administration] is rolling out an extensive communication campaign and developing a unified brand identity for the city’s cultural heritage.

This aims to create a consistent and recognisable image, both domestically and internationally.

Instead of fragmented oversight, where each locality manages its own relics, all heritage assets will now be integrated into a unified digital cultural map with strategic significance.

Technology, identity: A dual approach

HCM City is proving that preserving heritage does not mean freezing it in time.

Digital technologies are being applied to promote and introduce heritage in dynamic ways: digitised archives, interactive maps, AR/VR-guided tours, and smart QR codes at heritage sites are gradually reshaping how the public, especially younger generations, engage with heritage.

A standout project currently being implemented is 3D Mapping night shows at iconic heritage landmarks like the HCM City History Museum, the Municipal Theatre, and the City Hall.

“3D Mapping is not just about lighting, it visually re-creates history. The technology tells the story of each site from its origins, through historical events, to its present-day role, offering viewers a stirring visual journey through time.” Hoàng Quốc Việt, chairman of the initiating group, said.

The project is expected to become a signature cultural-tourism product, held regularly during major holidays or special city events, helping turn architectural landmarks into artistic destinations.

Community as creator

The most groundbreaking shift in this strategy is positioning the community as the main actors in heritage preservation.

Rather than leaving conservation solely to cultural management agencies, HCM City is encouraging active participation from local residents, artisans, religious practitioners, and artists - those who live with, work with, and tell the stories of heritage every day.

They are no longer just “keepers of memory”, but co-creators, directly engaged in reviving traditional festivals, teaching crafts, designing heritage-based performances, and building unique cultural tourism products.

One notable direction is bringing site-specific theatrical performances into heritage spaces, creating immersive, emotionally rich experiences.

“HCM City has immense potential for developing this genre. Places like the Củ Chi guerrilla-warfare tunnels, Nhà Rồng Wharf, Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Shrine, the city's History Museum, and Hùng Kings Temple are ideal for transforming into living performance spaces, allowing audiences to step into history with all their senses. Site-specific theatre connects stories to emotions,” director Lê Quý Dương, known for successful site-specific performances across Việt Nam, said.

Heritage as a driver

According to Nguyễn Minh Nhựt, deputy director of HCM City’s Department of Culture and Sports, developing cultural heritage is no longer solely a cultural sector issue, it is becoming a pillar of the city’s cultural industries and tourism strategy.

Heritage is not just about relics; it is creative material: from fashion and film to performance and immersive technology.

Researchers believe that to make this vision a reality, HCM City must continue strengthening the legal framework for heritage protection, supporting community organisations and artisans, and expanding public–private partnerships.

This includes encouraging businesses to sustainably tap into heritage, avoiding over-commercialisation, but also not letting cultural value stagnate in museums.

HCM City is choosing a bold path: integrating heritage meaningfully, sustainably, and creatively into everyday life. This requires forward-thinking governance and a united community effort. VNS