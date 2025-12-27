Panhou Retreat, a blue pearl in mountains

An Giang

Amidst the enchanting and mysterious landscapes of Thông Nguyên Commune in Tuyên Quang Province, Panhou Retreat emerges as a sanctuary for nature lovers seeking to nourish their souls.

Located about six hours' drive from Hà Nội, this hidden gem is reached by winding roads that twist through lush greenery. Thông Nguyên stands proudly amid vast forests and centuries-old terraced fields that are celebrated as National Monuments, alongside charming homestays tucked away from the hustle of everyday life. In this captivating setting, Panhou Retreat appears like a blue pearl, evoking a sense of tranquillity and peace.

From the moment your feet tread lightly on the wooden bridge leading into the retreat, you’ll feel as if you've wandered into a realm of serenity. The stresses of your 200-kilometre journey fade away as you allow the beauty of your surroundings to wash over you.

Sunlight filters through the forest canopy, casting golden rays, while the gentle sound of a nearby stream serenades your ears. You inhale deeply, savouring the refreshing scent of the forest, alive and vibrant with life.

At Panhou Retreat, every design element is thoughtfully crafted. The space is a testament to minimalism and sophistication, emphasising harmony with nature. The walkways gently meander, making room for rows of trees that grow naturally, creating a serene ambience.

For over 20 years, Panhou Retreat has steadfastly embraced sustainable tourism, community engagement, and cultural preservation. Its eco-friendly architecture and operational model attract visitors in search of tranquillity, genuine connection with nature, and an authentic highland experience.

Symphony of architecture

Lê Văn Kiên, a representative of Panhou Retreat, explains that the resort is inspired by the traditional architecture of the ethnic Red Dao people. The vibrant red hues found in their costume patterns punctuate the architectural style of Panhou, complementing the warm tones of natural wood, the sunlit yellows of Indochinese design, and the lush greens of the surrounding landscape. This colour palette leaves an indelible mark on visitors’ memories.

The stilt houses, bungalows, and spa areas are crafted from local materials such as compressed earth, river stones, recycled wood, and thatched roofs. These elements blend rustic charm with sophistication, seamlessly integrating with the natural environment. The open spaces invite sunlight to dance across the interiors, filling the air with the crisp freshness of the primaeval mountains.

Panhou Retreat provides a variety of rejuvenating experiences that nourish the body, soul, and mind amid stunning natural beauty. Indulge in a soothing soak in a tub filled with traditional Dao medicinal herbs, benefit from a therapeutic massage, and engage in tea meditation or practise yoga by the bubbling stream.

Commitment to community

Beyond its picturesque aesthetics, Panhou Retreat impresses with its commitment to eco-friendly practices. The resort harnesses solar energy, employs ecological wastewater treatment, minimises plastic waste, and prioritises local organic agricultural products.

Panhou Retreat is also a beacon for preserving and sharing indigenous knowledge. Over the years, the resort has curated a collection of ethnic costumes, celebrating the cultural and historical richness of the minorities in Thông Nguyên.

Guests can immerse themselves in activities such as bathing in medicinal herbal infusions, crafting poonah paper, brewing wild herbal tea, or participating in authentic ethnic cooking classes. Each activity provides a unique experience, contributing to the cultural preservation of the area.

The retreat comprises four distinct areas, including a resort with 25 rooms and a villa, alongside a bar, health centre, and restaurant. The Tai Dẻo Bar serves as a vibrant gathering spot for guests to share stories and laughter over delightful meals and a glass of something refreshing after a day of exploration.

At the Húng Khau cooking class, guests are guided by Panhou's talented chef in preparing traditional local dishes, deepening their appreciation for regional flavours and culinary creativity.

Visitors can unwind at the Yao Sìn Health Centre, indulging in spa treatments and herbal baths based on ancient recipes that have been passed down through generations of the Red Dao.

Triệu Mềnh Quyên, head of the Cultural and Social Department of Thông Nguyên Commune, reflects on Panhou’s impact: “Since its inception, Panhou Retreat has seen local people as partners. The resort creates job opportunities, supports local handicrafts, promotes clean vegetable cultivation, and helps preserve traditional festivals. Panhou not only brings economic benefits but also cultivates pride in our cultural identity.”

Green tourism pride

In October, Panhou Retreat was named Asia's Leading Green Resort 2025 by the World Travel Awards. It triumphed over contenders from Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia to claim this honour.

“This award is a recognition of our two-decade journey towards ecological conservation, respect for nature, and traditional culture. We are thankful to the local community, whose support has been invaluable. We hope to welcome more domestic and international tourists, allowing them to relax and immerse themselves in the culture, nature, and traditions of our people," Kiên of Panhou Retreat expressed his gratitude.

Panhou Retreat won the award largely for its harmonious architecture, commitment to environmental protection, and contribution to the community. Notably, over 90 per cent of the resort's staff are locals, well-trained in tourism operations, waste management, environmental protection, and foreign languages. This model exemplifies sustainable tourism development in Việt Nam.

With this prestigious recognition, Panhou Retreat stands as a new pride of Việt Nam’s green tourism, paving the way to elevate the image of Tuyên Quang on the Asian tourism map - an inspiring testament to sustainable tourism that champions nature and cultural preservation. VNS