Warrior spirit: an inspiring return to the screen

Thanh Nga

Once hailed as the golden face of Vietnamese wushu, Nguyễn Thúy Hiền steps back into the spotlight — not as a champion on the mat, but as a battle-hardened warrior on screen.

In Hộ linh tráng sĩ – Bí ẩn mộ vua Đinh (The Guardian Warriors – The Mystery of King Đinh’s Tomb), her return marks both a cinematic comeback and a deeply personal rebirth.

After overcoming personal struggles with depression and long-term injuries, Hiền seeks to inspire others while embodying the spirit of martial arts and national pride. Action directed by Johnny Trí Nguyễn, the film aims to captivate audiences with breathtaking choreography and a poignant story rooted in Vietnamese history.

"I have faced waves of severe depression," Hiền told Việt Nam News. "Participating in this film is my message of hope to those who feel lost or struggle with mental health issues: hold on, and you'll find your way. Depression is all too common today. If you’re battling it, speak up to your family – they can help you overcome it."

With her professional background in martial arts, Hiền feels a thrill reminiscent of her youth, training for international competitions. "I hope this film mesmerises audiences with breathtaking martial arts scenes," she added.

Conceived as an action-historical epic, the film celebrates martial arts as a powerful expression of the warrior spirit and national pride. Under the guidance of martial arts director Nguyễn, the stunt team spent six months developing original choreography, crafting a raw, tragic, and unprecedented atmosphere in Vietnamese cinema.

To meet the film’s rigorous martial arts demands, a team of elite experts was assembled – and Hiền's return is particularly noteworthy. With a career record that includes seven World Gold Medals, two Asian Gold Medals and eight SEA Games Gold Medals, she became a world champion at just 14 years old.

In her role as a female warrior, Hiền aims not only to wow viewers with her martial arts prowess but also to inspire the cast and crew with her enduring spirit and dedication to national sports. Her involvement serves as a beacon of encouragement for anyone grappling with challenges, particularly regarding mental health.

Inviting Hiền – one of the “golden faces” of Vietnamese sports from the 1990s and 2000s, was crucial for grounding this martial arts film. In 2006, she famously turned down the lead role in Dòng Máu Anh Hùng (The Rebel), which later launched Ngô Thanh Vân’s international career.

This time, following her memorable cameo in Nữ Đại Gia (The Female Tycoon) in 2016, Hiền is ready to infuse her character with the essence of wushu and the indomitable spirit of an athlete.

While injuries from her competitive days linger, they haven't hindered her performance.

"I've been involved in several action projects, so I’m aware of the risks involved. I train carefully to avoid injuries, as even a minor setback could complicate everything,” Hiền said.

After an ankle injury affected her performance in a recent project, Hiền took a more balanced training approach for filming, unleashing her full potential only when necessary.

“As a martial artist, I can’t take shortcuts," she explained. "I have to conserve my energy for the filming days ahead. Some injuries will stay with me for life, but I don’t complain. Every triumph has its cost.”

For many professional martial artists, reaching the peak often ignites a desire to explore other fields. While many athletes carve out successful careers in action films globally, Hiền is embarking on this journey a bit later.

"I once focused solely on competition, avoiding distractions," she said. “Now, even if I can’t perform the most dangerous stunts, I can still convey the essence, grace and discipline of martial arts in ways that non-practitioners cannot.”

At this stage in her life, Hiền's objectives transcend fame or a professional acting career. Her aim is to contribute to cultural identity and national pride.

“If films rooted in history and national legacy can inspire young people to learn about those who sacrificed for our independence and freedom, that would be my greatest hope,” she said.

Beneath her petite frame and the dazzling wushu feats that once brought Vietnamese martial arts to prominence lies a profound journey filled with pain, depression, heartbreak – and rebirth. This odyssey of emerging from darkness breathes life into her role, marking not just a return to acting but a significant milestone in her life.

In 1993, at the World Wushu Championships in Malaysia, the then 14-year-old Hiền became the first athlete from her country to win a world championship title in this discipline, placing Việt Nam firmly on the global wushu map.

Her numerous victories are the result of a challenging childhood intertwined with rigorous training, injuries, and competitions, all demanding unwavering discipline and willpower. However, from an early age, she faced the harsh realities of her sport: the immense pressure on her body, accumulated injuries, and persistent pain.

Nearly two decades after stepping away from the competitive scene, Hiền grapples with the invisible adversaries of depression and chronic pain. Two failed marriages and the challenges of single motherhood deepened her struggles, creating a heavy veil over the life of someone once celebrated for her glory and achievements.

Paradoxically, the very sport that once drained her became her salvation. Through customised training and quiet perseverance, she rebuilt her strength and gradually emerged from depression.

Today, Hiền balances multiple roles: a wushu coach, mentoring young athletes, and a successful businesswoman, involved in the restaurant and fashion industries. Her return to equilibrium culminated in her acceptance of a role in The Guardian Warriors – The Mystery of King Đinh's Tomb.

This film is not just about showcasing combat skills, it’s a channel for Hiền to express the true spirit of a warrior through her posture, gaze, movements, and breath.

Her reflections reveal a profound understanding of martial philosophy: wushu techniques must be powerful enough to cut through stone, yet soft enough to flow like water. Her life mirrors this duality – resilience tempered by adaptability, strength shaped by compassion

Set against the backdrop of a legendary folk tale, The Guardian Warriors – The Mystery of King Đinh's Tomb narrates the story of seven valiant warriors entrusted with transporting 99 coffins throughout the nation to confound adversaries and protect the secret of Emperor Đinh Tiên Hoàng’s tomb after his assassination in 979.

Scheduled for release in August 2026, the film promises emotionally resonant storytelling, striking martial artistry and sweeping visuals of Ninh Bình Province, offering both domestic and international audiences a vivid encounter with Việt Nam’s history and cultural heritage. VNS