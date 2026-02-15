Mừng Village transforms into a spring paradise

With the Lunar New Year drawing near, Mừng Village in Phú Thọ Province slips quietly into spring. Pink cherry blossoms and yellow mustard flowers bloom across the mountainside, transforming this Mường community into a living landscape of colour and calm.

Located about 95 km from Hà Nội, visitors can follow National Highway 6 to the centre of Cao Phong Commune, then turn left and continue for another 12km to reach Mừng Village, which sits at an average altitude of around 800m above sea level.

Hillsides transform into swathes of pink, while shimmering mustard blooms line roads and terraced fields, crafting a picture-perfect scene amid the majestic mountains of the northwest.

This seasonal spectacle has become a magnet for tourists, who flock here to capture photographs and immerse themselves in the surrounding beauty.

Residents say this enchanting period leading up to the Lunar New Year is when the cherry blossoms are at their peak. Cooler, drier weather, ideal for blooming, allows the flowers to thrive in prolific clusters, carpeting pathways and harmonising with the lush greenery of ancient forests and the clear blue sky. The result is a serene yet majestic landscape that quietly captivates the senses.

Phạm Thủy, the owner of Mừng Retreat Glamping, known for its cherry blossom garden, has cultivated this beauty for years. Her family’s garden boasts more than 500 trees, with many more scattered throughout the village and terraced rice fields.

Thủy notes that cultivating cherry blossoms is no small feat. They thrive in cold, dry climates and are particularly sensitive to rain and humidity. Unfavourable weather can cause root rot and uneven blooming, requiring significant investment in seedlings, labour and pest control efforts. Fortunately, this year’s weather has been exceptionally favourable, leading to an explosion of blossoms and breathtaking scenery.

Culture amid blossoms

Beyond the allure of cherry blossoms, Mừng Village enchants visitors with the tranquil beauty of its Mường ethnic heritage, set amid mountains and ancient forests. With a cool climate year round, it offers a refreshing escape from typical tourist hotspots.

Tăng Thành Nam, a tourist from HCM City, expresses his awe on his first visit to Mừng Village. While he has seen cherry blossoms elsewhere, the feeling of being surrounded by flowers amid a peaceful atmosphere and majestic mountains – combined with fresh air and friendly locals – leaves a lasting impression.

Nguyễn Thị Khánh Hà from Hà Nội echoes this sentiment, captivated not only by vibrant flower-covered hills and golden mustard fields but also by the warmth and hospitality of local people. She praises the cool climate and delicious traditional dishes prepared by the Mường community, promising to return and share her experience with friends and family.

From a once disadvantaged area to a growing community tourism destination, Mừng Village has undergone a remarkable transformation. It previously struggled with poor access and an economy dependent on traditional agriculture. In recent years, however, concerted efforts by the State and local authorities have driven substantial progress.

The roads to the village have been upgraded, making access easier for tourists. Since 2021, investors from Hà Nội have worked with residents to develop homestays and cultivate flowers in former agricultural areas, enhancing the village’s appeal. These vibrant floral displays have become a year-round draw, with each season offering its own distinct scenery.

In spring, hundreds of cherry blossom trees cloak Mừng in pink. Summer brings the vivid colours of butterfly flowers. November features cheerful wild sunflowers lining the roads, while December sees hillsides covered in golden mustard blooms.

This evolving landscape not only enhances the village’s beauty but also supports a distinctive tourism product rooted in agriculture and nature. Alongside its natural charm, Mừng Village places strong emphasis on preserving and promoting the cultural identity of the Mường people, a vital element of sustainable tourism.

Since 2023, Cao Phong Commune has adopted an eco-tourism model in Mừng Village, with several well-appointed homestays such as Mừng Retreat Glamping, Nhà Tím Homestay and Thung Mây Wellness Retreat, catering to the needs of travellers.

Visitors can immerse themselves in a range of experiences – from photographing flower-covered hills to exploring Cao Phong’s renowned orange orchards, picking fresh fruit from the trees, or simply taking in spectacular sunsets and sweeping mountain views.

Guests can also stay in traditional stilt houses and savour local Mường cuisine, including dishes such as chicken and sticky rice cooked in bamboo tubes. In the evenings, they can gather around communal bonfires and enjoy traditional music and dance performances.

The revitalised Cao Phong Commune government is committed to positioning Mừng Village as a leading community tourism destination, with the aim of creating stable livelihoods and improving local living standards.

Hoàng Minh Hiếu, chairman of the Cao Phong People’s Committee (Administration) has emphasised the importance of enhancing the village’s floral landscapes while also reviving traditional dishes, preserving ancient stilt houses and fostering cultural exhibitions that celebrate Mường heritage.

With vibrant cherry blossoms and radiant mustard flowers blooming each spring, combined with a tourism strategy that prioritises cultural preservation, Mừng Village is steadily emerging as a destination where natural beauty, the warmth of its people and a rich Mường identity coexist in harmony, creating a distinctive charm in the highlands of Cao Phong Commune. — VNS