Restoration journey of urban memories by classic car aficionados

HCM CITY - From the luxurious sedans of the elite to humble “frog” taxis, the journey of classic cars in HCM City is not simply a tale of old versus new.

It is a mission to preserve part of the soul of the “Pearl of the Far East”, a way to keep alive the symbols of a once-glorious era and enrich the cityscape with vibrant, nostalgic beauty.

The classic car scene in HCM City emerged from personal passions and isolated collections in the late 1990s. However, it was not until the early 21st century that it evolved into a recognisable, organised movement.

Amid the fast-paced flow of modern urban life, vehicles thought to be “extinct”, originating from France, the UK, Germany, Italy, the US, Japan, and more, continue to be treasured by Saigonese collectors.

These cars are more than mere transport; they are cherished “accessories” that embellish the romantic and nostalgic image of old Sài Gòn.

Vintage vehicles

After 1975, the new political and economic context reshaped the city’s transport landscape.

Post-war hardship and shifts in management structures led to the gradual disappearance of many vehicle models.

Gas-guzzling American “muscle” cars like Ford, Chevrolet and Cadillac became impractical.

Similarly, iconic public vehicles such as Renault 4CV taxis, Peugeot, and Simca cars, as well as many from the 1940s–1960s, were phased out due to a lack of spare parts and the increasing difficulty of maintenance.

The decline continued into the 1980s and 1990s. During this period, many rare vintage cars in Việt Nam were deregistered and exported overseas.

The combined effect of natural obsolescence and this outflow left a visible void in the city’s automotive heritage, a significant loss in both quantity and quality.

Passion to revive 'urban memory'

Toward the late 20th century and into the early 21st, a few individuals quietly reignited the hobby to collect and travel with vintage cars.

Long-forgotten vehicles hidden away in corners of homes were restored and driven once again.

A number of special garages also re-emerged to support collectors with restoration and maintenance work.

Trần Văn Tuấn, a member of the Sài Gòn Classic Car Club’s management board, recalled how challenging it once was to hunt down original Citroën Traction Avant parts.

“It's like searching for gold! I used to travel far and wide, and just hearing of an old car somewhere felt like discovering treasure. While sourcing parts internationally is now easier, the old thrill of the hunt remains unmatched," Tuấn said.

“There’s no greater joy than hearing the sputter of the engine coming back to life after fitting a rare piece. You’re not just restoring a machine, you’re restoring a piece of this city’s memory.”

Today, collectors have formed clubs to share their passion, expertise, and organise road trips.

The Sài Gòn Classic Car Club is among the most active, continuously welcoming new members.

“The club is our common home. Whether luxury or modest, as long as the car has history, it has a story. We help each other, from finding expert mechanics and rare parts to planning long trips together," Nguyễn Xuân Thủy, a club manager, said.

"What’s most rewarding is seeing the wonder in people’s eyes as we drive by in convoy. That’s when we know we’re contributing to making the city more beautiful and memorable.”

Another longstanding group is the Sài Gòn Beetle Club, dedicated to Volkswagen’s iconic “bug”.

“For us, these cars are like family. Their round, gentle shape is lovable. The Beetle is simple, easy to fix, and incredibly durable. Our community is like a brotherhood," Vice President of the club Trần Văn Lâm said.

"We often gather for coffee and talk about everything. These cars have an uncanny ability to connect people and bring joy to both driver and onlookers.”

Preserving value in modern world

Several people in HCM City now own highly valuable vintage car collections that play a big role in promoting this passion and preserving the cars’ value in modern life.

Notable examples include Đặng Lê Nguyên Vũ of Trung Nguyên Coffee, whose collection includes hundreds of vehicles; Nguyễn Xuân Thủy, with a vast two- and four-wheel collection; and Trần Văn Lâm, with over 50 classic cars.

Notably, some still use classic cars as their daily mode of transport.

Trần Khắc Dũng has relied solely on a 1958 Mercedes Ponton 190 for over 20 years.

“People ask if driving an old car is hard. I say it’s not. In fact, it’s a joy. I know the car, and it knows me. Each morning, I listen to the engine and instantly know how it’s doing. It never lets me down," Dũng said.

"While others chase the latest tech, I ride with a soulmate. As long as it’s cared for properly, it will serve you for life. To me, it’s not just a vintage car, it’s how I travel every day.”

Others, like Nguyễn Văn Nhơn, commute between HCM City and Bình Dương in a 1970s Continental and a 1960s Mercedes W111; while Nguyễn Thanh Bình has stuck with his 1984 Land Cruiser BJ40 for two decades.

All living proof that, with proper maintenance, vintage cars remain reliable and durable.

Journeys that spread passion

Classic cars are no longer seen as lifeless antiques. Enthusiasts now treat them as companions on vibrant adventures across Việt Nam and beyond.

“Every trip is a challenge. We prepare meticulously, from mechanical checks and spare parts to legal paperwork,” Thủy said.

“When our Vietnamese-plated vintage cars roll through Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, or even China, it fills us with pride. I’ll never forget how locals there would gather around, taking photos, asking questions. To them, the cars weren’t just beautiful, they told a story about Việt Nam, a country that values and preserves its heritage,” he added.

Hoàng Nguyễn, a fellow Sài Gòn Classic Car Club member, emphasised how journeys deepen the owner’s connection with their vehicle: “It’s during those long drives that you really get to ‘talk’ to your car. You listen to every hum, feel every vibration, and in doing so, you know exactly what it needs. That understanding helps us take the best care of them so we can keep going farther, together.”

Today, many filmmakers turn to vintage collectors in HCM City to source authentic cars for period film sets.

“When a film crew contacts me, they don’t just want to borrow one car, they want the whole garage. I advise them: if your film is set in 1965, these are the right models. A bourgeois family would drive one thing, a government officer another. The car must be historically accurate because it’s part of the truth. Seeing my car on the big screen, faithfully representing its time, that’s the greatest reward for a collector,” collector Huỳnh Minh Hiệp explained.

From stately sedans to endearing “frog” taxis, the journey of classic cars in the city is more than a tale of preservation, it is a heartfelt pursuit by those who refuse to let memories fade.

These guardians of the city’s soul have succeeded in keeping the splendour of a bygone era alive amid the ever-changing rhythm of modern streets. VNS