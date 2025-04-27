Unsung heroines of Việt Nam’s resistance war

Vietnamese women made remarkable contributions to the resistance war against the Americans, participating across a range of fields. While there is no exact figure for how many women took part, their services remain undeniable. Việt Nam News reporter Lê Hương shares their stories, highlighting their substantial contributions to the final victory on April 30, 1975.

Nguyễn Kim Quy

Nurse on the Trường Sơn Trail (1968-72)

The war ignited the spirit of the younger generation, and in a time of national crisis, we were all committed to liberating the South. While studying at Phú Thọ Medical School, we were eager to join the liberation army on the Trường Sơn Trail to contribute to the effort.

In 1968, after graduating, I joined the 471st Division and worked as a nurse in a military medical team. Most of my classmates were young women with little experience in taking month-long trek with heavy backpacks, but we faced the challenges with resilience—marching and singing to lift our spirits.

We travelled southwards through treacherous terrain, faced air bombings by US-Sài Gòn forces, and often had to take cover in ravines. After months of hardship, we reached Army Post 36, located on the dangerous Bản Long Pass. Despite hunger and inadequate clothing, we remained united, treating the wounded and supporting combat units.

As medics, we didn’t carry weapons, but our skills were equally vital. We treated liberation soldiers from the North, civilians, and even supported the Laotian people, forging strong bonds and mutual respect. Our comrades appreciated our work, often sending small gifts to encourage us.

Though we missed home, we took part in every task—from digging trenches to caring for the wounded. In 1969, I was recognised as an exemplary army medic. I never imagined I would endure such hardship, but I’m proud of the role I played in the country’s liberation cause.

The joy of victory on April 30, 1975, was overwhelming. We had secured independence, and the people could finally live in peace. Today, as the country continues to grow, I feel privileged to have been part of such a historic era.

Dương Thị Phượng

Former volunteer road worker (1965-69)

At that time, we -- volunteer road workers during the war -- used pickaxes, shovels, and wheelbarrows—sometimes even breaking rocks to build and repair roads for transport of soldiers and supplies to the southern battle fields.

Our hands became calloused and stiff. Our hair and faces were messy, and our skin darkened—not just from the Quảng Trị sun-heat but from the harsh dry winds blowing from Laos that cut through us.

As women, we could only dream of having soap or basic hygiene items when we had a period. Nothing was available, and we had to make do with whatever little we had. We longed for the simplest comforts, like a bar of soap, to maintain basic personal hygiene.

Trần Thị Thành

Former Youth Volunteer (1965-1969)

We set off in the prime of our youth, full of energy, but didn’t dare think about love. Even when close to someone, we only exchanged letters. Sometimes we admired the forest flowers together and wondered how they bloomed so beautifully and lasted so long. Only after returning to Hà Nội did we realise they were orchids. We were still so naive then.

We didn’t even think about love. Maybe there were moments when we had a little crush, but we reminded ourselves that we were on the battlefield. The only thing in our minds was pressing forward to help liberate the South.

Looking back, I feel that the path I chose, the one I volunteered for, was meaningful and right. Even now, in old age, I tell my children and grandchildren that if given the chance to help on an island or elsewhere, I would still volunteer.

Dương Thị Vịn

Former Youth Volunteer (1965-68)

I graduated from the Đoàn Kết High School in Hà Nội in 1960, and became the Youth Union Secretary and Deputy Head of the Women’s Representative Committee in Vĩnh Tuy. At 21, I joined the Việt Nam Workers' Party. By 1964, war with the US had broken out, sparking the "Three Readiness" movement. As Youth Union Secretary, I led the effort to mobilise young people.

There was a critical shortage of recruits, yet nearly 10,000 applications were submitted for just 1,500 positions. Young people were eager to join the fight; many girls, even as young as 14, lied about their age to enlist.

Though I received a university admission letter, I chose to join the youth volunteers. With my father’s support, I left with 12 others. We started as road construction workers on Route 15, later moving to Route 21 in Quảng Bình.

Conditions were harsh, with food shortages and frequent US air bombings. But morale remained strong. We shared food, letters, and laughter. Even during tough times, we organised cultural activities in air raid shelters.

I witnessed the horrors of war. I came to terms with the possibility of death, knowing our sacrifices were for national reunification.

Today, I’m proud of the role we played. Peace came at great cost, and I honour the memory of those who gave their lives for the national cause.

Quách Thị Minh Thu

Former Youth Volunteer (1965-69)

On December 25, 1968, amid an intense enemy attack, we were ordered to clear a road in freezing weather. Wearing only cotton jumpers and trousers, we worked from 9pm to 5am. By morning, we were frozen, but we couldn't stop until the work was done.

Life in Quảng Bình was brutal: scorching summers and icy winters. Our clothing was inadequate—one winter coat and a rain poncho, while our sandals were often swept away by floods. We took turns making fires to dry our clothes, patching them with any fabric we could find.

Women faced additional hardship. We had no proper hygiene products, even soap, to deal with our period. Sometimes we had to walk one or two hours to a stream, unable to clean ourselves properly.

Despite it all, we found joy in cultural performances. On significant dates we staged skits and dances, using army uniforms and paper as costumes. Patriotic songs lifted our spirits and helped us endure the battlefield.

When liberation came, we felt profound joy. Though we didn’t cry, the emotion ran deep. If given the chance, we’d do it all again–the passion still burns within us.

Dương Thị Bồn

Former Volunteer Cook (1965-69)

I was in charge of providing food for my unit. Every three or four days, I went to the market to buy vegetables and other ingredients. Everyday I and other cooks serve food to about 200 volunteer road workers.

The threat of American bombs was constant. Rockets were fired all the time. But the scariest thing was the thought that if fate was not kind to me on the way, no one would know where I was–and my family might never find my body. That fear stayed with me for quite a long time. VNS

(*with an additional interview by Hải Anh)