Swiftly changing attitudes leave elderly care as a growth market

By Lê Hương*

Việt Nam's population is ageing rapidly, with people aged 60 and over expected to make up 25 per cent of the population by 2050. By 2036, the country will be classified as an "aged society".

Modern lifestyles are driving demand for eldercare, with many old adults opting for daycare, long-term care or nursing homes. There are around 200 state-run and over 400 private nursing homes nationwide.

One of the most popular facilities is the Diên Hồng Eldercare Centre, which operates eight nursing homes in the North, with a total of 200 staff members, serving nearly 500 residents.

"Several years ago, many people thought sending parents to a nursing home was unfilial," said Đào Quang Đức, manager of the Diên Hồng Eldercare Centre 2 on the outskirts of Hà Nội.

"But recently, the media has highlighted the benefits of professional eldercare. Families now understand that nursing homes provide quality care for both physical and mental well-being. The stigma has largely faded, and demand for residential care is rising."

Diên Hồng aims to become the largest eldercare provider in the country by 2050 and regularly partners with Japanese organizations to enhance its services.

For many residents, nursing homes offer companionship and professional care that might not be available at home.

Nguyễn Như Ngà, 97, said: "There’s a slogan here—'Let's take care of the elderly like family members.' I’ve seen the staff live up to this. They take care of us even better than our own family members. I’m pleased with the service."

Ngà’s two children work far from home and cannot provide her with daily care.

Similarly, 93-year-old Nguyễn Thị Biển, despite having six children in Hà Nội, chose to move to Diên Hồng after realising she could no longer rely on them for daily care.

"When I came here, it felt like fate," she said. "Sometimes I miss home, but only for a short while. Here, I’ve found joy with my peers that I couldn’t have at home."

Diên Hồng organises daily activities and festive events like Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, International Women’s Day (March 8), and International Day for the Elderly (October 1).

Nguyễn Thị Hà Nguyệt, whose mother has lived at Diên Hồng for three years, expressed satisfaction with the centre’s services.

Nguyệt visits her mother regularly, and also joins in activities for the residents at the centre.

Meanwhile, nurses highlight the need for patience and understanding when caring for the elderly.

"Every resident has their own personality. The older they get, the more particular they can become," said nurse Nguyễn Thị Thùy Dương. "By listening to them and understanding their needs, I can provide them with better care."

For healthier elder adults who need help or supervision during the day, Nhân Ái Daycare centre in Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội, provides the participants with care and companionship. They come in for health checks, massage treatments, morning exercises, and even foreign language lessons.

Vũ Hải Chi, 75, attends the centre daily, allowing his son to go to work.

"In the morning, my son goes to work, and I come here. We gather in the afternoon—I tell him about my day, and he tells me about his work. It’s interesting," Chi said.

He acknowledged his health improvements: "At home, I would have been sick, just watching TV. But not here."

Đoàn Thị Bích Đào, 75, attends with her husband, describing it as "going to school".

"Every day should be a happy day," she said.

Many other participants have seen significant health improvements at Nhân Ái Daycare.

Nguyễn Hoàng Hải, 76, who previously suffered from depression, is now more cheerful and social.

Similarly, Đinh Vỹ Thanh, who struggled with Alzheimer’s, initially refused to eat or speak but gained four kilogrammes in two months under professional care.

"Nursing staff must be gentle, hardworking, and meticulous," said nurse Giàng A Khải. "They need excellent nursing skills and must also support mental health."

Nguyễn Thị Kim Thanh, general director of the Nhân Ái International Corporation, has spent 19 years developing a holistic eldercare system.

"Families can trust us," she said. "We care for the elderly not only when they are healthy, but also when they are ill and even in their final days. We work closely with families so that the elderly can find happiness in the care of their loved ones, society, and the community."

Meeting the unique needs of the elderly ensures they can live happier, healthier, and longer lives. Aged care provides essential support to this growing segment of the population. VNS

(With additional reporting by Hải Anh)