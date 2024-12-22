Ninh Thuận promotes ethnic Chăm cultural heritage in tourism development

NINH THUẬN - Ninh Thuận Province is focusing on maximising the value of cultural heritage, particularly ethnic Chăm culture, to boost tourism as a key economic sector.

This initiative represents not only a strategic direction but also an opportunity to preserve and promote the unique cultural values of the region, attracting a growing number of visitors to explore and experience its richness.

Located in Việt Nam’s south Central coast, Ninh Thuận is home to a large ethnic Chăm community, with over 19,590 households and more than 90,200 residents, accounting for 12.3 per cent of the province’s population.

The Chăm culture is distinctively expressed through its customs, beliefs, language, script, traditional clothing, architectural art, handicrafts, folk art performances, cuisine, festivals, and more, significantly enriching Việt Nam’s cultural heritage as a whole.

Chăm cultural heritage sites, especially Chăm towers like the Pô Klong Garai Tower, the Hoà Lai Tower, and the Pô Rômê Tower, serve as major tourist attractions in Ninh Thuận.

The Pô Klong Garai Tower, a national special artistic architectural relic, constructed in the late 13th and early 14th centuries, stands as a symbol of Chăm culture.

This well-preserved relic, regarded as the most beautiful Chăm temple tower in Việt Nam, draws hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.

At the Pô Klong Garai Tower, visitors can admire the ancient architecture and immerse themselves in Chăm culture through traditional rituals and folk art performances.

Guided tours in both Vietnamese and English provide deeper insights into the Chăm people's history and unique cultural identity.

Tourists in Ninh Thuận can also explore four national treasures of Chăm heritage, including the Hoà Lai Inscription, Pô Rômê King Relief, Phước Thiện Inscription, and the Pô Klong Garai King Statue, all displayed at the Ninh Thuận Museum.

These treasures are valuable resources for researchers and a testament to the exceptional significance of the Chăm cultural heritage sites, enhancing the appeal of these destinations.

Visitors can further enrich their experience through tours of traditional craft villages, such as the ancient Bàu Trúc pottery village in Phước Dân Town.

Bàu Trúc is the oldest pottery village in Southeast Asia, renowned for preserving its artisanal pottery craft.

Recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage in need of urgent safeguarding, Bàu Trúc offers visitors a chance to explore ancient pottery techniques and witness artisans creating unique works.

Phú Hữu Minh Thuần, director of the Bàu Trúc Chăm Pottery Cooperative, says that nearly 50 cooperative members are striving to develop and enhance the value of Bàu Trúc Chăm potteries.

In addition to preserving the traditional values of pottery, skilled artisans and craftsmen focus on innovation and creativity, producing unique lines of decorative and artistic pottery to meet diverse market demands, thereby contributing to promoting the image of Chăm culture.

The cultural heritage of the Chăm also includes a distinctive system of beliefs and festivals, such as the Katê Festival and the traditional Ramưwan New Year.

Among these, the Katê Festival has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Starting on the first day of the seventh month of the Chăm calendar (which falls in late September or early October) the Katê Festival takes place annually in three days across a wide space, from Chăm temples and towers to villages, featuring many solemn rituals and vibrant celebrations.

The event has evolved into a shared cultural celebration among the Chăm, Kinh, and Raglai ethnic groups, drawing large numbers of visitors.

Tourism growth

Nguyễn Long Biên, vice chairman of Ninh Thuận People’s Committee [provincial administration), emphasises the province’s efforts to preserve and leverage cultural heritage, particularly Chăm culture, to build a distinctive tourism brand.

These include enhancing tourism and transport infrastructure, restoring historical and cultural heritage sites, integrating digital technology into tourist experiences, and connecting Chăm heritage with other scenic attractions to create a more compelling visitor experience.

The province’s initiatives include organising thematic exhibitions, showcasing artefacts linked to heritage sites, and holding cultural and musical performances during major events.

Intellectuals, artisans, and Chăm community dignitaries are encouraged to preserve and promote Chăm language, literature, and folk art.

Under its 2021–2025 tourism development plan, with a vision to 2030, Ninh Thuận aims to welcome 3.5 million visitors by 2025, generating tourism revenue of VNĐ2.9 trillion (US$120.83 million).

By 2030, the target rises to six million visitors and VNĐ5.9 trillion in revenue, establishing tourism as a leading economic sector, contributing about 15 per cent of the province’s GRDP.

Key priorities include cultural tourism linked to heritage preservation, with a focus on unique and innovative offerings centred around Chăm cultural and coastal experiences. VNS