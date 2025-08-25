Ngọc Chiến's new rice festival to celebrate culture and community

SƠN LA — The new rice festival in Ngọc Chiến Commune, Sơn La Province, will be held from August 30 to 31, featuring a variety of cultural, artistic and sports activities, along with unique traditional folk games, aimed at attracting tourists during the National Day celebrations on September 2.

This annual event reflects the cultural identity of the Thái people, showcasing agricultural beliefs and community solidarity, while promoting the enchanting image of Ngọc Chiến to visitors.

According to the organising committee, the festival will kick off at 7.30am on August 30 at the ancestral temple of Ngọc Chiến Village with a new rice offering ceremony. This significant tradition expresses gratitude to heaven and earth for favourable weather and bountiful crops, while praying for a peaceful and prosperous new year.

Following the ceremony, the opening event will take place at Mường Chiến Stadium, attended by provincial leaders, local residents and tourists. The festival will continue until 4pm on August 31.

A range of diverse activities will be featured, including performances of traditional art, sports competitions, folk games, a traditional costume contest and the 'Buffalo Prince' contest, which honours the strength and significance of buffaloes in agricultural life.

Visitors can also explore booths showcasing local specialties including sticky rice, honey, plums and herbs, allowing them to immerse themselves in the local culture.

Over the years, the festival has become a cultural brand for the commune, attracting thousands of visitors each season. It not only helps preserve traditional rituals, but also creates opportunities for locals to promote their products and develop the economy through sustainable tourism.

With a harmonious blend of traditional rituals and engaging cultural and sports activities, the event promises to bring unforgettable experiences for visitors while upholding the enduring vitality of Thái ethnic culture in the mountainous northwest. — VNS