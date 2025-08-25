Gen Z taking over Việt Nam's tourism scene with experiential adventures

HÀ NỘI — As experiences become a benchmark of lifestyle value, younger travellers, especially Generation Z, are redrawing Việt Nam's tourism map with highly personalised journeys of exploration.

Gen Z shapes new taste for experiential tourism

Travel agents reported a growing preference among young tourists for extended, flexible itineraries packed with custom adventures. About 65-70 per cent of these trendsetters are booking getaways spanning two days and one night to five days and four nights, which combine thrill-seeking with chill time.

This shift is putting hidden gems like Pù Luông in Thanh Hoá, Lý Sơn in Quảng Ngãi, Tà Xùa in Sơn La, and Trà Sư cajuput forest in An Giang on the must-visit list. These spots are jumping on trends like cultural retreats, philanthropic travel, village bike tours, homestays, glamping, and “workations” for digital nomads. Over the past two years, young travellers, making up nearly 70 per cent of visitors to these locales, have fueled a surge in experiential tourism.

Data from the National Statistics Office showed that tourism service exports hit US$7.62 billion in the first half, or 51.5 per cent of Việt Nam's total services exports. With this strong momentum, tourism continues to solidify its role as a pillar of the services economy.

Big cities like Hà Nội, HCM City, Đà Nẵng, and Khánh Hoà are cashing in, with weekend hotel occupancy soaring past 70 per cent, crushing last year’s numbers. The pull of major events, from the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival 2025 to the 50th anniversary of national reunification and Hà Nội's street festivals, lured millions of local and foreign tourists.

Experiential tourism sparks sustainable development

JobsGO recruitment platform reported a 139.5 per cent annual surge in tourism-related hiring in the first half, far outpacing the broader labour market’s 40.1 per cent growth.

Hà Nội's tourism job postings exploded by 474.5 per cent, a record high, while HCM City saw a 125.7 per cent spike. This hiring frenzy signals not just recovery but an expansion of the services ecosystem, encompassing tourism infrastructure, logistics, and entertainment.

Prof. Đào Mạnh Hùng, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Education Association (VITEA) and President of Imperial International Hotel College, noted that nearly 78 per cent of tourism job applicants are from Gen Z, far above the 59.6 per cent average across the labour market. With their global outlook, tech skills and adaptability, these young workers are reshaping Việt Nam's tourism workforce.

Yet, sustaining this momentum demands strategic foresight. The National Tourism Advisory Council stated that fostering regional linkages to create distinctive offerings is crucial, as young travellers crave originality. Accelerating digital transformation and social media engagement will shape the perception of destinations, while investing in youth training will hone soft skills, foreign languages, technology, and service management.

These steps, experts argued, are essential for Việt Nam's tourism industry not only to thrive but to assert its competitive edge in the regional market. — VNA/VNS