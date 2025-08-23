Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Art through technology

August 23, 2025 - 17:17
An immersive multidimensional art exhibition called “TỎA”, located in HCM City’s 23/9 Park, aims to bring artistic values closer to daily life through technology. It features AR/VR experiences and multi-dimensional projection systems, with continuously updated themes.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Painting the town red

In these historic days of August and September, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2). Hanoi citizens gather to capture the moments of patriotism and pride.
Life & Style

Art to mark a revolution

A monumental lacquer exhibition has opened at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Hà Nội, showcasing an artistic blend of tradition and innovation to commemorate 80 years since the August Revolution.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom