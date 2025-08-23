Art through technology

An immersive multidimensional art exhibition called “TỎA”, located in HCM City’s 23/9 Park, aims to bring artistic values closer to daily life through technology. It features AR/VR experiences and multi-dimensional projection systems, with continuously updated themes.
In these historic days of August and September, streets and alleyways across Việt Nam are adorned with vibrant red flags bearing yellow stars, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2). Hanoi citizens gather to capture the moments of patriotism and pride.