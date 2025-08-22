People’s Army newspaper launches online edition in Russian

HÀ NỘI – The Quân Đội Nhân Dân (People’s Army) newspaper launched its online Russian-language edition at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on August 21 to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The ceremony was chaired by Major General Đoàn Xuân Bộ, Editor-in-Chief of the Quân Đội Nhân Dân newspaper, and attended by Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Đòan Thị Tuyết Nhung, and representatives of central agencies, ministries, the Việt Nam Journalists' Association, and the Việt Nam–Russia Friendship Association.

As an agency of the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, the newspaper plays an important role in disseminating information on the Party’s guidelines and policies, the State’s laws, military and defence activities, reflecting the aspirations of the people, while also serving as a channel for external information.

The newspaper has introduced online editions in English, Chinese, Lao and Khmer, significantly contributing to external information service and to consolidating and fostering friendship with international friends. The new Russian-language edition forms part of its approved development roadmap.

Maj. Gen. Bộ emphasised that the publication aims to enhance Việt Nam’s external information efforts, particularly defence-related coverage in Russian, while introducing the country and its people, and highlighting the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia. It also seeks to educate young people, officers, and soldiers on preserving and promoting the traditional friendship between the two countries, while countering distorted narratives that undermine the Việt Nam-Russia bilateral ties.

Despite initial challenges, the Russian editorial team has developed a diverse and well-structured platform aligned with the orientation of the newspaper. In today’s fast-paced media environment, Bộ stressed the importance of delivering information that is “solid, standard, and easily accessible,” especially for foreign readers. With this approach, Maj. Gen. Bộ hopeed that the online Russian-language edition will closely follow the Party’s guidelines and viewpoints, strictly and creatively implement the editorial board’s communication orientation, and offer fresh perspectives and approaches suited to the current development of journalism.

At the launch ceremony, Maj. Gen. Bộ, Ambassador Bezdetko, and other delegates jointly activated the online edition at ru.qdnd.vn.

The Russian-language edition features sections on general political affairs; Việt Nam–Russia friendship relations; Việt Nam–Russia development cooperation; the Việt Nam People's Army; Vietnamese culture and people; sports and entertainment; and special features in image, video and audio formats.

Ambassador Bezdetko underscored the importance of defence and security cooperation and information exchange in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Việt Nam.

He expressed his hope that the new platform will enable Russian readers to have access to the latest information from Việt Nam, gain a deeper understanding of the country and its socio-economic achievements, and appreciate Việt Nam’s standing on the international stage, thereby further promoting the traditional friendship and cooperation between the two nations. VNA/VNS