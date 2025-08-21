Nuts about rice as chefs crack giant food record

ĐỒNG NAI — It was a nutty slice of culinary history on Wednesday as local chefs in Đồng Nai fried their way into the record books with Việt Nam’s biggest-ever sticky rice dish — stuffed with cashew nuts and national pride.

The Việt Nam Record Organisation on Wednesday recognised the country's largest fried sticky rice with cashew nuts, marking a proud culinary milestone for the southern province.

Prepared by members of the Đồng Nai Chefs Association, the colossal creation featured sticky rice, cashew nuts and sugar, combined into a crisp, golden crust encasing soft, fragrant rice and the rich nuttiness of locally grown cashews.

A member of the chefs’ association Nguyễn Văn Thịnh revealed the dessert’s impressive dimensions: 68cm in diameter, 39cm high and with a circumference of 215cm. But beyond the numbers, he said the achievement reflects the group’s collective effort to spotlight the region’s culinary identity and elevate its prized local ingredient — the cashew.

Đồng Nai is one of the country’s largest cashew-growing and processing hubs and the chefs’ creation aimed to honour that tradition while capturing the imagination of food lovers nationwide.

Deputy Director of the Việt Nam Record Institute and General Secretary of the Việt Nam Record Organisation Nguyễn Thị Quỳnh Ngọc said the recognition was not just for size.

“The uniqueness of this record lies not only in its impressive scale but also in the distinctive fusion of Đồng Nai’s culinary craftsmanship with Bình Phước’s famous cashews,” she said.

This record-setting effort is a blend of local pride and gastronomic creativity — a celebration of Vietnamese flavours, brought together in one truly memorable dish. — VNS