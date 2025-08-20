Historical relics spotlighted at special displays in Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

HÀ NỘI – A series of special exhibitions is underway at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site in Hà Nội to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2025).

At the opening ceremony on August 19, Nguyễn Thanh Quang, Director of the Thăng Long – Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre, noted that the central sector of the citadel not only safeguards vestiges of millennum-old history but also revolutionary relics and “red addresses” that nurture the patriotic tradition such as House and Tunnel D67, the Cryptographic Bunker, and the Hà Nội Flag Tower.

The displays bring history to life, recalling glorious milestones and honouring generations of heroes and martyrs who sacrificed for independence and peace. The stories told here serve as an enduring source of inspiration for national pride and patriotism, Quang said.

The exhibition on House and Tunnel D67 presents more than 300 documents and photos. This site is tied to the strategic decisions made by the Politburo and the Central Military Commission during the resistance war against the US, contributing to the South liberation and national reunification.

Besides, the restored Cryptographic Bunker of the General Staff was officially opened to the public. Built in 1966, the facility played a vital role in enabling the General Headquarters of the Việt Nam People’s Army to maintain command and control amid heavy US air strikes on Hà Nội.

From September 1, a new exhibition on the Hà Nội Flag Tower will open, tracing over 200 years of history of this military architectural landmark from the Nguyễn Dynasty and the French occupation to the Capital’s Liberation Day on October 10, 1954.

Through artifacts, documentary films, and chronological displays, visitors will relive the historic moments when the red flag with a yellow star flew atop the tower, a lasting symbol of independence and the Vietnamese people’s aspiration for peace. VNA/VNS