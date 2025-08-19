Vietnamese travellers increase usage of AI in their travel plans

HCM CITY – Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of daily life for Vietnamese travellers who are incorporating AI into their future travel plans.

The Global AI Sentiment Report by Booking.com revealed that 99 per cent of Vietnamese consumers express excitement about AI, 86 per cent are familiar with the technology, and 99 per cent want to use AI in their future travel plans.

While many embrace AI’s potential, some approach it with caution, underscoring the need for responsible implementation that balances opportunity with consumer trust. These new insights and perspectives will help shape the next chapter of AI in travel and beyond.

Drawing on insights from over 37,000 consumers across 33 markets, including Việt Nam, the research explores how people are using, trusting and responding to AI in everyday life and travel.

Booking.com’s new research also identifies distinct segments among consumers based on how they feel about AI. Almost half of Vietnamese travelers are AI enthusiasts, intrigued by what AI can do, while 28 per cent are AI advocates who actively support its benefits and responsible adoption. This optimism comes from the belief that AI will make life easier, save time and effort, expand learning opportunities and enhance productivity.

However, this excitement also comes with significant caution. While 99 per cent of Vietnamese respondents are enthusiastic about AI, 91 per cent have at least one concern about its broader implications. Approximately 4 per cent see themselves as AI Cautious, wary of AI’s development or use, and 2 per cent as AI skeptics. About 6 per cent identify themselves as AI Detractors, signalling a meaningful segment resistant to AI adoption.

AI is now a big part of daily life for Vietnamese travellers as 99 per cent use AI-powered search, 92 per cent use streaming recommendations, and 95 per cent engage with generative AI tools. Yet, the lack of a human touch generates doubts with 27 per cent who find AI impersonal.

This hesitation creates a clear boundary in which most Vietnamese people are not ready to let AI make full decisions. Only 22 per cent feel comfortable with AI making decisions independently, while 21 per cent remain unsure, and 1 per cent feel very uncomfortable, refusing to trust AI without human approval. The greatest opportunity lies in positioning AI as a supportive tool that enhances, rather than replaces, human judgment.

AI is rapidly becoming a key part of the Vietnamese travel experience, with 58 per cent of Vietnamese expecting autonomous trip planning to go mainstream in the near future. Travellers in Việt Nam are increasingly relying on AI-powered tools and are open to technology that makes their trips better.

Beyond making travel easier and more efficient, a benefit 80 per cent of Vietnamese travellers recognise, there is also a strong desire for AI to serve as a force for good. Most people appreciate AI-generated recommendations that help them avoid overcrowded destinations or peak travel times.

Travellers in Việt Nam are increasingly mindful of community impact, with 76 per cent wanting AI to highlight experiences that positively benefit the local places they visit. – VNS