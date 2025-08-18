Lai Châu to hold Independence Festival with unique traditional activities

LAI CHÂU Lai Châu Province will host the Độc Lập (Independence) Festival with many exciting and interesting activities from August 30 to September 2.

It will also be one of the different events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945) and National Day (September 2, 1945).

It is the second time that the festival has been organised at the provincial level, continuing the tradition that has been maintained in the former Than Uyên District since 2012 and has become a typical cultural feature of the Northwest region.

This year, authorities in communes of Than Uyên, Mường Kim, Khoen On and Mường Than will take charge of organising the event.

The highlight will be the International Komomo Than Uyên Marathon 2025 on August 31, which is expected to feature a huge number of local and international runners.

There will be other events such as a local market and music and dance performances in which visitors will immerse themselves in a unique cultural space with folk games, traditional culinary contests, traditional cake making competition and an ethnic fashion show.

They will also experience bathing and soaking their feet with traditional medicinal leaves of the ethnic Dao people.

Many meaningful activities will also be held, such as a visit to the local war martyrs' cemetery, an incense offering ceremony at Bản Lướt historical site and a flag raising ceremony to celebrate the National Day on September 2.

These activities are to educate the tradition of patriotism and national pride for people of all ages.

Meanwhile, during the four-day event, tourists can enjoy local specialties through booths of typical agricultural products; a powered paragliding show; a display of books, newspapers and geographical documents; an art photo exhibition showcasing Lai Châu's scenic spots; a boat racing and participate in cultural exchange activities of the four ethnic groups of Thái, Mông, Dao, and Khơ Mú. VNS