HorecFex 2025 serving up tech and trends in hospitality

ĐÀ NẴNG The second edition of HorecFex (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) Việt Nam, a key conference for exploring the latest technological advances, market trends, challenges, competitiveness and sustainable growth within the tourism sector is slated for August 26–27 in the central city.

At a recent press conference, the event organisers described this event, as Việt Nam’s largest technological tourism expo. A continuous programme of forums, panel discussions and exhibitions will focus on innovation and technology across the HORECA sector throughout the two days.

The event is expected to attract 500 top hotels, restaurants and corporations, including global names such as Accor, IHG, and Hyatt.

More than 3,500 Vietnamese and foreign managers, industry experts and businesses from hospitality, food and beverage and technology sectors will come together to exchange ideas, share innovative solutions and discuss operational and management challenges. The goal is to support growth and ensure Việt Nam keeps pace with other Asian destinations in the rapidly evolving digital age.

“HorecFex 2025 is not only an occasion to introduce the latest trends and technologies, but also an essential forum for hospitality and tourism businesses to gain knowledge, expand connections and find solutions to enhance competitiveness,” said HorecFex Việt Nam founder and chairman Nguyễn Đức Quỳnh.

“The event will play a crucial role in shaping strategies, fostering innovation, and promoting sustainable growth for the industry,” said Quỳnh, who is also vice chairman of the Việt Nam Hotel Association.

He added that all five-star hotels in Đà Nẵng use robots for their catering service, while 70 per cent of four-star hotels applied a Chabot in bookings service.

“We also invested two robots for food order and coffee at restaurants of Furama Resort Đà Nẵng, while the application of digital marketing has helped increase sales up to 11 times with only two employees,” Quỳnh said.

Leading technology companies will show off their advanced cutting-edge robotics solutions in the hospitality, F&B and tourism sectors including service robots, reception robots and Unitree robotic dogs designed in reducing costs and operations.

HorecFex Việt Nam vice chairman Andre Pierre added: “Our continued choice of Đà Nẵng as a host destination not only reaffirms the city’s position as a leading MICE hub in Việt Nam but also opens doors to connect Đà Nẵng with a global network of experts, businesses, and cutting-edge technologies.

“Following the merger with former Quảng Nam province, new, enlarged Đà Nẵng City has more than 2,000 hotels, with an estimated room capacity of 100,000 room-nights – that needs a streamlined and effective management and operations. The adoption of advanced technologies is vital to optimize resources and maintain competitive advantage. HorecFex is the professional forum for partners elevating the HORECA industry in Đà Nẵng and the region as a whole.”

The event will host 80 exhibition booths introducing new technology and digital transformation in the hospitality industry including leading enterprises such as AI Chatbot, Microsoft and Oracle at the Ariyana International Convention Centre.

It’s also the first time that all forums and discussions will be using AI interpretation service, while ethnic community-based organic cuisine, recycling and non-plastic consumption will be top priority along with the use of ‘green’ traffic by battery-powered cars. VNS