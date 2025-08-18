Classical movie Cánh Đồng Hoang shines at national cinema centre

HÀ NỘI Young film lovers will have chance to watch one of Vietnamese classic movies Cánh Đồng Hoang (The Wild Field: Free Fire Zone) at the National Cinema Centre (NCC) in Hà Nội on Tuesday, occasioned by the 80th National Day (September 2).

Cánh Đồng Hoang is a feature film by directed by Hồng Sến about the life and fighting of the people in the Mekong Delta during the anti-American War. By watching this film, viewers can feel the energy and spirit that the war consumed from people on both sides. In addition to its vivid action shots, the film also made a great impression thanks to its condensed cinema language.

It was also the place where the most talented actors in the industry were introduced to the world, like director Hồng Sến, actor Lâm Tới and actress Thúy An. These individuals paid an overwhelming contribution to the film’s success.

The film was awarded honours, such as the Golden Lotus Award in 1980, a special prize at the 1980’s FIPRESCI, and a Golden Medal at the Moscow 1981 International Film Festival.

It will be shown at the NCC alongside with other classic war movies including Ngã Ba Đồng Lộc (Đồng Lộc T-Junction), Hà Nội - 12 Ngày Đêm (Hà Nội's 12 Days and Nights), and Mùa Đông Năm 1946 (1946 Winter) . VNS