Hà Nội lights up history with dazzling 3D shows

HÀ NỘI — A series of spectacular 3D projection mapping shows will take place this month in the capital city to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

On August 29, the Thăng Long Convergence will transport viewers to the founding legend of the capital, the success of the August Revolution, and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

The following evening, Sounds of Hà Nội will blend music and lighting in an artistic display that honours the country’s glorious milestones, stirring national pride, solidarity, and hope for the future.

Earlier, on August 15, a spectacular 3D projection mapping accompanied by music and artistic performances, dazzled August 19 Square in front of Hà Nội Opera House.

The event forms part of Hà Nội Rạng Rỡ (Radiant Hà Nội), a programme organised by the Hà Nội People’s Committee and Vietsoftpro to celebrate the national anniversaries.

“We use 3D mapping technology helping audiences learn history with vivid and emotional images,” said a Vietsoftpro production representative. “We are proud to be co-working with Hà Nội City on this meaningful occasion.”

Nearly 1,000 artists from Hà Nội took part in the performance, led by art director Tuyết Minh, conductor Đồng Quang Vinh and music director Dương Cầm.

The Radiant Hà Nội programme features two more shows on August 29 and 30, where 3D projection mapping will showcase key historical milestones and iconic stories of Hà Nội, promising audiences a fresh and moving experience. — VNS