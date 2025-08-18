Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Hà Nội lights up history with dazzling 3D shows

August 18, 2025 - 11:30
The shows are held to celebrate the 80th anniversary of August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - August 19, 2025) and the National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2025).

 

A 3D projection mapping artwork on wall of Hà Nội Opera House on August 15. Photos courtesy of organisers

HÀ NỘI — A series of spectacular 3D projection mapping shows will take place this month in the capital city to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025) and National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

On August 29, the Thăng Long Convergence will transport viewers to the founding legend of the capital, the success of the August Revolution, and the birth of the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam.

The following evening, Sounds of Hà Nội will blend music and lighting in an artistic display that honours the country’s glorious milestones, stirring national pride, solidarity, and hope for the future.

Earlier, on August 15, a spectacular 3D projection mapping accompanied by music and artistic performances, dazzled August 19 Square in front of Hà Nội Opera House.

The event forms part of Hà Nội Rạng Rỡ (Radiant Hà Nội), a programme organised by the Hà Nội People’s Committee and Vietsoftpro to celebrate the national anniversaries.

“We use 3D mapping technology helping audiences learn history with vivid and emotional images,” said a Vietsoftpro production representative. “We are proud to be co-working with Hà Nội City on this meaningful occasion.”

Nearly 1,000 artists from Hà Nội took part in the performance, led by art director Tuyết Minh, conductor Đồng Quang Vinh and music director Dương Cầm.

The Radiant Hà Nội programme features two more shows on August 29 and 30, where 3D projection mapping will showcase key historical milestones and iconic stories of Hà Nội, promising audiences a fresh and moving experience. — VNS

 

Image of national flag on wall of Hà Nội Opera House at the event. 

 

Life & Style

PM attends ceremony announcing UNESCO World Heritage status for Yên Tử–Vĩnh Nghiêm–Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Complex

The PM called for coordinated efforts to safeguard and promote the heritage’s values, outlining several key directives. These include the completion of legal frameworks at both national and local levels to ensure effective protection of the interprovincial heritage site, and the clear delineation of responsibilities among government agencies, local authorities, and communities.
Life & Style

Staying tuned

For 66 years, Đào Thượng Phong has revived old radios that others would throw away. In his Hà Nội workshop, he keeps not just the sounds alive, but also the memories.
Life & Style

Future perfect as Hưng Yên maps next chapter

The exhibition space of Hưng Yên will focus on showcasing the land and people of Hưng Yên, highlighting significant socio-economic achievements from 1945 to the present, as well as development orientations towards 2030 and a vision for 2050.
Life & Style

Hải Phòng’s fishing village named community-based tourism site

Comprising two hamlets with 87 households and 295 residents, Việt Hải is celebrated for its untouched natural landscapes and rich ecological environment, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts and those seeking tranquil, unspoiled beauty. Visitors can experience the village’s unique cultural identity and the simple, peaceful lifestyle of its people.

