Project helps revive Mông people’s traditional linen weaving craft

HÀ NỘI — Born in a rocky mountain area of Đồng Văn of Tuyên Quang province, Vàng Thị Dế, who grew up to the rhythmic sounds of looms and spinning wheels, has transformed her passion for local culture into a project that creates livelihoods and introduces the Mông people’s traditional linen weaving craft to the world.

As the first university graduate in her village, Dế always reminds herself that studying is not just for herself, but for the entire village.

Hemp Hmong Việt Nam project, founded by Dế, began under difficult circumstances. During the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Dế lost her job in the city and had to return home. At that time, her only wish was to earn enough to buy a few kilos of meat for children for Tết (Lunar New Year).

Seeing the linen fabric her mother had carefully kept, she wondered, “Why does something so precious remain unknown to everyone?” She decided to start doing business with this craft.

Dế’s first order was worth only VNĐ650,000, with a profit of just VNĐ30,000. Gradually, small orders came in, and she collected fabric from across the village, sometimes taking high-interest loans for her investment. Sometimes orders were returned, but she never gave up.

Thanks to her small business model, Dế was able to support herself for three years in Hà Nội. Over time, she wanted to honour linen through a mission beyond merely making a living from it.

Hemp Hmong Việt Nam project goes beyond selling linen fabric, creating a full value chain - from growing hemp, spinning fibres, weaving, and indigo dyeing to producing handicrafts, fashion items, and decorative products. It has transformed the lives of many Mông women, who once had to work far from their homes but can now weave fabric while caring for their families. For Dế, success is measured not by money, but by the bright eyes of the community seeing their products travel far.

Ly Thị Cáy in Phó Bảng commune said that she finds joy in every day spent weaving at the workshop.

“Here, I can do the work I’ve loved since childhood. Even though the income isn’t high, I feel much happier than raising livestock year-round with little profit. Most importantly, the Mong women’s weaving craft will not be forgotten,” Cáy said.

The project’s products have won the hearts of customers around the world. Dế eagerly shares the story of linen on social media, sends emails in English to stores in Japan and Thailand, and personally looks for foreign partners. Thanks to her dedication, she has welcomed many international visitors to the workshop, giving them the chance to see, touch, and experience weaving for themselves.

Foreign visitors not only love the linen for its durability and beauty but also see it as “a living work of art.” They said that wearing a piece of linen means connecting with the Mông people’s history and culture.

Over the years of operating the project, Dế has participated in many prestigious domestic and international forums and workshops. In 2023, she was Việt Nam's sole representative at the “Lancang-Mekong Intangible Cultural Heritage” workshop in China. In 2024, she attended the Asia International Hemp Expo and Forum in Thailand and joined many other international fairs and workshops to connect with partners.

Throughout her project, Dế has received considerable support and encouragement from local authorities. The project is a testament to the power of knowledge combined with a love for cultural values, contributing to reviving and raising public awareness of the traditional craft and its cultural value, and improving the incomes for residents.

Looking to the future, Dế said she hopes to develop Hemp Hmong Việt Nam into the largest hemp fabric supplier in Việt Nam for export. Above all, she hopes young people to see traditional crafts as a sustainable business path for the future. — VNA/VNS