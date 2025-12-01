Đồng Tháp boosts conservation, ecotourism development at Tràm Chim National Park

ĐỒNG THÁP — The Tràm Chim National Park in the Mekong Delta province of Đồng Tháp, one of the few remaining inland wetlands of the former Đồng Tháp Mười region, plays a vital role in conserving biodiversity and developing sustainable ecotourism.

Recognised by the Ramsar Convention in 2012 as the 2,000th Ramsar site in the world and Việt Nam's fourth, the national park remains a haven for migratory birds and features rich terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems. Therefore, conserving the national park alongside the development of ecotourism has become the locality’s strategy for promoting economic growth and environmental protection.

Covering an area of over 7,300ha, Tràm Chim is a wetland with characteristics typical of the inland wetland ecosystem of Đồng Tháp Mười (the Plain of Reeds), adjacent to four communes: Tràm Chim, Phú Thọ, Tam Nông, and An Hòa.

According to Dr Dương Văn Ni, former Director of the Mekong Wetland University Network in the Mekong Delta region, the Tràm Chim National Park boasts high biodiversity. Studies have identified 349 species of phytoplankton, 161 species of attached algae, 139 species of higher plants, 102 species and groups of zooplankton, 44 terrestrial animal species, 67 fish species, 40 amphibian and reptile species, 104 bird species, and 12 mammal species.

Beyond its core area, the national park has a buffer zone covering more than 16,800 hectares. Often described as the “green lung” of the region, the park is increasingly developed as one of Đồng Tháp’s key ecotourism destinations.

According to Đoàn Văn Nhanh, Deputy Director of the Tràm Chim National Park’s Centre for Conservation and International Cooperation, to preserve the park’s ecosystem, the provincial People’s Committee has consulted experts and scientists to develop an ecosystem restoration plan as part of the project to conserve red-crowned cranes.

The park was previously home to a large population of red-crowned cranes, with a recorded number of more than 1,000 birds arriving during their annual migration. However, the number of cranes returning to Tràm Chim dropped sharply over time. In recent years, the number of cranes returning is almost zero, according to park data.

In an effort to turn things around, the Đồng Tháp provincial People's Committee approved a project titled "Red-Crowned Cranes Conservation and Development in the Tràm Chim National Park in 2022-2032". To realise the dream of bringing the cranes back, the park authority is focusing on improving and restoring the ecosystem and habitat for the birds.

In addition, local authorities have planned a 1,623-hectare buffer zone for organic rice cultivation, a total of 200 hectares. Most farmers in the park’s buffer zone support the model.

According to Nguyễn Văn Lâm, Director of the Tràm Chim National Park, over the past two years, as ecosystem restoration efforts have shown positive results, the park has begun collaborating with businesses, producers of OCOP products, and local communities to develop tours and tourism services that enhance experiences for travellers in connection with promoting conservation.

Phạm Đức Hòa, Director of the Tràm Chim Tourism Area, affirmed that ecosystem restoration is not only scientifically significant but also holds cultural and spiritual value.

The project on conserving red-crowned cranes demonstrates Đồng Tháp’s strong and resolute commitment to promoting nature conservation, ecotourism development, and environmental education. — VNA/VNS