Asia–Europe new music festival kicks off in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The fourth International Asia–Europe New Music Festival opened in Hà Nội on November 27, drawing 30 international composers and artists, along with 220 others from various domestic art units.

The event serves as a cultural platform for Việt Nam to showcase its revolutionary music achievements, alongside new compositions by Vietnamese musicians, to an international audience.

It also offers foreign artists an opportunity to gain deeper insight into the country, its people and its rich musical and cultural heritage, thereby strengthening friendships and enhancing the profile of Vietnamese professional music on the world stage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, President of the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association Nguyễn Đức Trịnh remarked that, after a long period of interruption, the sound of dialogue and peace once again resounded, uniting music lovers from Asia, Europe and beyond.

He said the festival marks not only the strong return of a prestigious musical event but also demonstrates the extraordinary power of art to transcend barriers and connect humanity.

This year’s festival, he noted, is a vibrant tapestry of sound where the ancient musical traditions of the East meet the modern creativity of the West, forming a fresh and emotional shared musical language.

Trịnh expressed his honour and pride in welcoming talented composers and artists – cultural ambassadors who bring with them not only mastery and creativity but also a spirit of cultural diversity and international cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông emphasised that, as one of the most significant events in Việt Nam’s professional music scene, the festival has, over the years, established a meaningful artistic forum gathering distinguished composers and performers from various nations and musical traditions.

Beyond offering new artistic experiences, it contributes to composition and performance development in Việt Nam, as well as to theoretical research and music criticism.

The Deputy Minister affirmed that the ministry supports regional and international-scale art initiatives and will work to facilitate conditions for Vietnamese and foreign musicians to compose, stage and perform new works.

Such efforts, he said, also help to cultivate healthy aesthetic preferences and bring audiences closer to the true values of high art, allowing music to remain a bridge of friendship, nurturing the spirit and enriching national cultural identity amid global integration.

The opening ceremony featured a series of notable performances, including the ballet suite Wild Rose and variations on the theme of Sisa.

On November 28, audiences will enjoy an international chamber music concert. November 29 will feature two chamber concerts at the Military University of Culture and Arts – one by young Vietnamese composers and another by the Moscow Contemporary Chamber Orchestra.

A series of masterclasses by international experts will also be held for students of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, focusing on East-West instrumental fusion, orchestral conducting and chamber performance.

The festival will conclude on the evening of December 1 with a symphonic concert at the academy. — VNA/VNS