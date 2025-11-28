Phú Thọ tourism on the rise to become a leading northern hub by 2030

PHÚ THỌ — Known as the cradle of Vietnamese civilisation, Phú Thọ is not only home to the sacred ancestral land of the Hùng Kings but also a province rich in multi-ethnic cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and an expanding network of community, leisure and resort tourism models.

With its unique blend of old and new, the province is rapidly emerging as a new tourism hotspot in northern Việt Nam.

Crafting signature tourism products

Following the administrative merger, Phú Thọ now boasts a comprehensive system of cultural and architectural heritage, wellness ecosystems and diverse ethnic communities. These distinctive assets provide a strong foundation for the province to develop high-quality tourism products in a new development space.

The province has intensified regional tourism connectivity through familiarisation trips, cooperative festivals and promotion events with provinces such as Lào Cai, Ninh Bình and Sơn La. This interlinked tourism network enables seamless travel routes, giving visitors a full spectrum of experiences – heritage exploration, nature escapes, wellness retreats and rich cultural immersion.

Phú Thọ is also becoming a heritage hub with the Hùng Kings Temple complex, the UNESCO-recognised xoan singing tradition and hundreds of long-standing festivals.

The former Vĩnh Phúc area contributes a well-developed tourism infrastructure with popular destinations such as Tam Đảo and Đại Lải – ideal locations for conferences, exhibitions and professional events. Meanwhile, the former Hòa Bình region offers the stunning Hòa Bình Reservoir, poetic waterways, and the rich traditions of the Mường community.

According to Hoàng Minh Nga, communications lead for a professional MICE tour operator, Phú Thọ Province offers exceptional opportunities to design seasonal tourism products.

“In spring, visitors flock to the Hùng Kings Festival and the Mother Âu Cơ Temple Festival," she said.

"Summer is perfect for lake tourism, waterfalls, hot springs and resort experiences. Autumn brings farm tours, craft village visits and the golden harvest season, while winter draws travellers to cloud-hunting, trekking and high-end retreats.”

Community-based tourism in Mường, Dao and Thái villages has also become a highlight for international visitors.

In the former Hòa Bình area – often described as 'Hạ Long Bay in the mountains' – the vast hydropower lake and surrounding nature have given rise to eco-resorts such as Mơ Village, Xoan Retreat and Mít Retreat, alongside traditional Mường villages that preserve their way of life and cultural identity.

Heritage strengths and expanding regional links

With 2,778 relics, nearly 1,000 recognised historic sites, six special national relics and six national treasures, along with almost 2,000 intangible heritages (five of which are recognised by UNESCO), Phú Thọ enjoys one of the richest cultural inventories in the country.

The province has also strengthened its tourism promotion campaigns in South Korea and Thailand through international fairs such as KITS, ITE HCMC and the Northwest Essence Festival, helping attract a promising flow of international travellers.

Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Bùi Xuân Trường, said Phú Thọ aims to deliver “a dynamic mix of premium eco-wellness travel, multi-cultural experiences and authentic ethnic community engagement”.

Visitors, he added, can enjoy a full-day experience:

Trường said: “Start the morning kayaking on the Hòa Bình Reservoir, go fishing in the afternoon, savour clean local dishes, join cultural exchanges in the evening and unwind at high-quality resorts.”

A vision toward a northern tourism hub

Phú Thọ’s tourism industry has seen strong momentum, fuelled by digital transformation, upgraded infrastructure and new product development. Smart tourism applications – including digital maps, online booking, suggested itineraries, multilingual audio guides at heritage sites and public wifi – are making travel more convenient.

The province has also boosted its digital marketing presence across TikTok, YouTube and Facebook, collaborating with international travel bloggers to reach global audiences.

These efforts present Phú Thọ as a beautiful and welcoming destination – rich in heritage and full of modern vitality.

According to the provincial tourism department, the first nine months of 2025 saw 3.65 million tourist arrivals, including 95,000 international visitors, generating nearly VNĐ12 trillion (about US$470 million) in revenue.

Despite its potential, challenges remain, particularly in mountainous areas where infrastructure is still limited, the professional workforce is insufficient and the provincial tourism brand requires further strengthening.

Major corporations are now investing heavily in the province. Sun Group is developing a 2,000ha European-inspired leisure and resort complex in Đồi Thung (Mường Vang Commune), alongside Serena Resort and multiple lakeside and mountaintop luxury retreats – driving the development of premium tourism products aimed at long-stay international travellers.

Cultural preservation continues to be a priority. Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee, Phùng Thị Kim Nga, emphasised that Phú Thọ is “not only the ancestral land to which people return, but also a modern, dynamic destination where traditional culture blends harmoniously with high-end tourism services, paving the way for sustainable and breakthrough development.”

The province aims to welcome 18.7 million visitors by 2030, including 7.3 million overnight guests and over one million international tourists, generating around VNĐ24 trillion (nearly $930 million) in tourism revenue.

Between 2026 and 2030, Phú Thọ will focus on developing cultural–spiritual tourism linked to the legend of the Four Immortals, alongside the green tourism corridor connecting Tam Đảo, the Hùng Kings Temple, Kim Bôi and Mai Châu – creating a comprehensive route that unites heritage, nature and relaxation. — VNS