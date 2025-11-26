Asia Creativity Forum 2025 to take place in Hà Nội with sustainable future as the centre

HÀ NỘI — The Asia Creativity Forum 2025 will take place in Hà Nội on November 28, with the theme 'Sustainable Future from Cultural and Creative Resources'.

The forum, organised by the Việt Nam Institute of Culture, Arts, Sports and Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, aims to share international lessons on placemaking grounded in culture, arts and creativity among Asian countries.

It will bring together researchers and experts from Việt Nam and other Asian countries to discuss and share their expertise on trends, challenges and opportunities in culture-based sustainable development.

Presentations from representatives of relevant units, local and central authorities, international organisations, businesses, communities and individuals will also take place at the forum, which aims to seek and promote potential cooperation initiatives between Việt Nam and other Asian countries.

The forum is being held to help promote local culture and enhance the position of Việt Nam's creative cities and localities in the region.

In addition, a field survey programme, which includes activities at some creative spaces in Hà Nội, will provide international delegates and participants with a visual perspective and practical experience of Hà Nội's efforts to preserve its title as a creative city, enabling them to have deeper, more substantive discussions.

The Asian Creative Forum 2025 is expected to have two main sessions. Session 1 focuses on creating places from cultural and creative resources, while Session 2 covers cooperation for a sustainable future in the Asian region.

In 2019, Hà Nội was named a member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s Network of Creative Cities. Since then, the capital city has worked to boost its participation in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN).

The city's People's Committee has issued a plan with a series of creative activities to be held in the capital this year.

The plan aims to promote Hà Nội's potential and strength in the field of creative design, as well as implement a variety of the initiatives and commitments made when the city joined the UCCN.

Hà Nội will carry out specific projects and programmes to effectively implement policies and mechanisms on investment and support for cultural industry centres.

Under the plan, the capital city also aims to protect and develop its culture and arts scene, as well as promote cultural, historical and architectural value in the process of urban reconstruction associated with developing creative spaces to help build Hà Nội's cultural industry. — VNS