Hồ Chí Minh Museum celebrates 55th anniversary, looking towards new development journey

HÀ NỘI — In celebration of the 55th founding anniversary of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, officials and staff confirmed their determination to develop the venue into a leading centre for education about the revolutionary tradition and a cultural institution of national significance.

Located in the heart of Hà Nội's Ba Đình District, the political and cultural centre of the capital city, the Hồ Chí Minh Museum features artefacts, documents and artwork chronicling the president's life and Việt Nam's history.

The museum honours President Hồ's legacy and the nation's struggle for independence, and remains essential for understanding Vietnamese history and the leader's philosophy.

Founded on August 31, 1985, the museum was inaugurated on May 19, 1990, on the 100th birthday of President Hồ, commemorating the patriot and visionary who paved the way for Việt Nam's national liberation and independence.

The solemn inauguration ceremony was held in the very square where he read the Declaration of Independence of Việt Nam on September 2, 1945.

A three-storey square block structure, the museum boasts unique architecture and is built on a spacious, landscaped area with gardens and an artificial lake.

Since it opened to visitors at 19 Ngọc Hà Street, the museum has become a cultural and political destination of special significance, a place where people and armed forces across the country and international friends gather to express their gratitude and learn about and follow the president's ideology.

Not just a tourist attraction, the museum is also a familiar place for historical researchers. Its management board regularly sends research groups to uncover new things about the president's life in Việt Nam and other countries.

“This year marks 55 years of construction, growth and development of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum, a steadfast and proud journey for generations of its officials and staff in preserving and promoting the value of President Hồ Chí Minh’s heritage to millions of domestic and international visitors,” said museum deputy director Phạm Thị Thanh Mai.

Along with the President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, the President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site and the Presidential Palace, the museum forms part of a cluster of cultural and historical relics, a top-rated venue in the country dedicated to the life and revolutionary work of the father of the nation.

In its more than five decades, the museum has welcomed more than 40 million domestic and international visitors, including many high-ranking officials and international Party and State leaders.

Exhibitions and scientific seminars on Hồ Chí Minh's ideology are held regularly, helping spread the value ​​of Hồ Chí Minh's legacy, strengthen trust and foster altruism among all classes of people, especially the youth.

Home to more than 170,000 documents, photos and artefacts, including many original items related to Hồ Chí Minh's revolutionary life, the museum has built relationships with organisations and researchers from around the world, including in Russia, China, France, the US, Thailand, Laos, and Italy.

Through these ties, the museum has strengthened its cooperation in research, exchange, collection, preservation, exhibition and promotion of the value of President Hồ's relics. These activities contribute to spreading the image, ideology and personality of Hồ Chí Minh to the world.

"The 55th anniversary is an opportunity to review the glorious journey and pay tribute to the contributions of generations of staff who have devoted themselves to the common cause," said Mai.

"As a centre for cultivating revolutionary ideals, a place to preserve and promote Hồ Chí Minh's legacy to compatriots across the country and international friends, the museum is determined to further meet the requirements of the tasks in the new era of the nation." VNS