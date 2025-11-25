Ethnic cultures shine at village

Visitors to the National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội can experience the rich diversity of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups. Through music, dance, handicrafts, and cuisine, ethnic communities showcase their traditions and cultural pride, offering a joyful celebration of heritage and unity.
Thiên Lai Pagoda, also known as Phấn Lôi Pagoda, is a historic part of the Trúc Lâm Zen sect, dating back to the 13th century. In 2009, it was designated as a provincial historical and cultural relic, embodying profound spiritual significance and serving as a pilgrimage site for the local community.
Entitled “Việt Nam Diệu Sử”, the Made-in-Vietnam product applies augmented reality (AR) combined with artificial intelligence (AI) to recreate historical scenes within the real space of the heritage site.
Tourism investment now focuses more on enhancing experiences, upgrading infrastructure, and developing skills for local communities. Projects only generate sustainable development when investment is tied closely to local life and livelihoods.
Vườn Chuối (Banana Garden), an archaeological site in Hà Nội’s Hoài Đức Commune discovered in 1969, vividly reflects the continuous habitation of ancient residents on Thăng Long – Hà Nội land over nearly 4,000 years
Experts from France, Australia and Singapore noted that Việt Nam lacks a formal policy framework for filmmakers and recommended establishing a centralised film commission — a model widely adopted in other markets for feature film, television and commercial production.