Home Life & Style

Ethnic cultures shine at village

November 25, 2025 - 16:27
Visitors to the National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội can experience the rich diversity of Việt Nam’s 54 ethnic groups. Through music, dance, handicrafts, and cuisine, ethnic communities showcase their traditions and cultural pride, offering a joyful celebration of heritage and unity.

