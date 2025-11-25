Southeast Asian Gong Festival features regional artisans, records and best of gong

LÂM ĐỒNG — Echoing across the Central Highlands, the 2025 Southeast Asian Gong Festival will connect regional artisans, set records and bring the finest of gong culture to audiences this December in Lâm Đồng Province.

Speaking at a press conference on November 23, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Lộc said the festival would be a key cultural and tourism activity, aiming to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Central Highlands Gong Cultural Space being recognised by UNESCO as a Masterpiece of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity and the 20th anniversary of Việt Nam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23, 2005–25).

He said the event was a culturally and socially significant occasion not only for Lâm Đồng but also for the entire Central Highlands. It aimed to honour and promote the value of the gong cultural space, affirming the region’s respect for and responsibility in preserving, safeguarding and promoting the cultural heritage of ethnic minority communities.

It would also be an opportunity to exchange international culture, enhance understanding, cooperation and connection between ethnic communities in Southeast Asia and the world and introduce the beauty of culture, people, music and tourism of Lâm Đồng.

Themed Echoes of Heritage – Connecting the Future, the festival will take place from December 18 to January 1, 2026 in various localities in Lâm Đồng.

According to organisers, the highlight will be the Southeast Asia Gong Harmony 2025 on December 20 at Lâm Viên Square in Đà Lạt City.

Along with 11 gong troupes from the Central Highlands region and Phú Thọ Province, the festival will feature at least five troupes from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, together with hundreds of local artisans, actors and actresses.

The gala night is expected to connect the gong cultural space with contemporary music, creating a performance of regional scale which will be directed by musician Lê Minh Sơn.

Local people and tourists will experience the most authentic sounds of the forest through the gong performance.

“There will have interactions between audience and artisans during the powerful, compelling and intense music and sound party,” said Sơn.

“The artisans will play without speakers so that the gongs and cymbals can resonate with thousands of audiences interacting. This is truly a wonderful festival of Lâm Đồng in particular and the world in general.”

The festival will also seek to set two records: 'The largest gong performance space combined with culture and art' and 'The musical work featuring the largest and most extensive gong performance,' the latter presented through the piece We Are Lâm Đồng.

A wide range of events will take place across the two-week programme, including a brocade fashion show, the Global Coffee Heritage Festival 2025, the first Lâm Đồng Gong Club Festival 2025, gong performances by domestic and international troupes, international seminars and a cultural tourism experience space, along with other community activities.

The Southeast Asian Gong Festival 2025 is among the key activities reaffirming Đà Lạt–Lâm Đồng's commitment to the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music.

The press conference also included the signing of an international music training cooperation agreement between Đà Lạt College and the SEAMEO Regional Centre for Lifelong Learning in Việt Nam (Seameo Celll).

On this occasion, businesses and individuals supporting Lâm Đồng in organising the festival also presented sponsorship to assist local people affected by recent floods. — VNS