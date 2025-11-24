Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Phú Thọ works to turn Miền Đồi terraced fields into highlight on Việt Nam’s tourism map

November 24, 2025 - 16:42
Widely regarded as one of the most picturesque landscapes in Phú Thọ and the wider northwestern region, the terraced fields cascade across gently sloping hillsides.

 

 Miền Đồi terraced fields in Thượng Cốc, Phú Thọ. — VNA/VNS Photos

PHÚ THỌ — Miền Đồi terraced fields in Thượng Cốc Commune in the northern province of Phú Thọ have in recent years benefited from a series of programmes and plans initiated by the local authorities, including strengthened planning and management efforts, as well as increased investment in tourism infrastructure.

The commune has so far focused on developing community-based tourism linked with hands-on experiences and the promotion of local products, preserving the terraced landscape, and maintaining its natural scenery, all aimed at creating a breakthrough in tourism-driven economic development.

Widely regarded as one of the most picturesque landscapes in Phú Thọ and the wider northwestern region, the terraced fields cascade across gently sloping hillsides. They stand not only as a testament to the agricultural ingenuity of the Mường ethnic minority people, but also as a valuable scenic resource, deeply imbued with local cultural identity. This provides a strong foundation for developing agricultural and eco-tourism experiences.

On October 25, the Thượng Cốc People’s Committee held the Miền Đồi terraced field festival 2025, attracting thousands of residents and visitors. The event was an important cultural and tourism highlight, aimed at preserving and promoting the value of the landscape while honouring Mường cultural expressions, including gong performances, folk singing, the new-rice-celebration rituals, and distinctive local dishes and products.

According to Bùi Văn Cường, vice chairman of the Thượng Cốc People’s Committee, the festival not only celebrates the historical and cultural heritage of the ethnic group, but also reaffirms the commune’s strategic direction in developing tourism aligned with cultural preservation and the protection of Miền Đồi’s agricultural ecosystem. It also contributes to driving local socio-economic development.

 The Miền Đồi terraced fields in harvesting season.

Trần Văn Liêm, a visitor from Ninh Bình Province, said Miền Đồi offers a unique landscape, where visitors can walk among golden rice fields set midway along the hillsides.

Hoàng Thu Nga, a tourist from Hà Nội, remarked that, to elevate the terraced fields into an attractive, long-stay destination, the local authorities need a well-designed, sustainable and scientifically grounded planning strategy.

She suggested that the area should be planned and developed into an experiential tourism site linked with agricultural seasons, festivals, and traditional cuisine. Alongside this, she stressed the need for increased investment in infrastructure and services to create a breakthrough in local economic development and provide sustainable livelihoods for residents, thereby positioning Miền Đồi as a distinctive and compelling destination on Việt Nam’s tourism map in the years ahead. — VNA/VNS

