Festival celebrates unique cultural values of the Mường

HÀ NỘI — The Second Mường Ethnic Culture Festival has concluded at the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on the outskirts of Hà Nội, creating a vibrant artistic space that embodies the cultural identity of the Mường community.

The event was hosted by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, in collaboration with the provinces and cities of Hà Nội, Phú Thọ, Lào Cai, Sơn La and Thanh Hóa. It featured many artisans and performers from the Mường community.

Under the theme Preserving and Promoting the Cultural Identity of the Mường People in the New Era, the festival honoured the rich traditional cultural values of the Mường people, while also raising awareness about the importance of preserving and fostering the cultural heritage of Việt Nam’s ethnic groups amidst integration and development.

According to Trịnh Ngọc Chung, director of the Department of Ethnic Culture of Việt Nam, this was an important activity within the 'Great Unity of Ethnic Groups – Cultural Heritage of Việt Nam Week 2025' event.

The festival also served as an occasion for the Mường ethnic community to gather at the 'common house' of the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism.

Together, they united to honour, promote, preserve and enhance their cultural values, contributing to the broader picture of preserving the cultural values of all ethnic groups in Việt Nam and supporting local economic and social development.

Chung said: "With the participation of artisans and delegations from Hà Nội, Sơn La, Lào Cai, Thanh Hóa, and Phú Thọ, along with a variety of rich and diverse activities, we hope this event will provide visitors with fascinating and engaging experiences of Mường culture.

“In a spirit of unity, learning, and togetherness, we aim to spread the traditional cultural values of the Vietnamese people.

“We anticipate that the activities of the delegations will help preserve and promote the cultural values of all ethnic groups in Việt Nam, particularly Mường culture, during the series of events for the Great Unity of Ethnic Groups – Cultural Heritage of Việt Nam Week 2025."

As part of the festival, a variety of diverse and distinctive activities have taken place, including exhibitions showcasing Mường cultural spaces, demonstrations of traditional crafts, cultural art festivals, fashion shows, presentations of excerpts from cultural ceremonies and rituals and especially a spectacular cultural and artistic performance at Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Locals and visitors enjoyed welcoming art performances by artisans and performers from the Mường community. The synchronised performance of gongs, folk songs and traditional dances, echoing the spirit of the mountains and showcasing a sense of unity and ethnic pride.

The Mường people are one of the 53 ethnic minorities in Việt Nam, with a population ranking third after the Tày and Thái ethnic groups. They mainly inhabit the midland and mountainous areas of the northern regions, particularly concentrated in Phú Thọ and Thanh Hóa provinces.

They are closely related to the Kinh majority but maintain distinct cultural practices and traditions. The cultural heritage values deeply rooted in the Mường ethnic identity have been created and passed down through generations, contributing to a rich and distinctive culture within the community of Việt Nam’s ethnic groups. — VNS