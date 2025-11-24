Thanh Thủy hot springs draw travellers

PHÚ THỌ — Located in northern province of Phú Thọ, Thanh Thủy is home to one of Việt Nam’s most valuable natural mineral hot springs, famed for its rich radon content and high therapeutic quality.

Radon, a radioactive gas recognised for its ability to slow the progression of certain cancer cells, has made Thanh Thủy a popular destination for restorative therapy and wellness tourism.

The hot mineral water here, with its stable temperature, high mineral concentration and lack of colour, odor and taste, helps visitors reduce stress, rejuvenate the body and improve immunity after long periods of work and daily activity.

Mineral bathing in Thanh Thủy is known for combining three therapeutic elements: hydrotherapy, in which the pressure of water massages and relaxes tired muscles; thermotherapy, using warm mineral heat to enhance circulation and ease muscular discomfort; and balneotherapy, where mineral-rich water nourishes the skin and supports overall wellbeing.

In recent years, Thanh Thủy has seen increasing investment in tourism, resorts and spa infrastructure, transforming it into a fast-growing wellness destination in northern Việt Nam.

Getting to Thanh Thủy from Hà Nội is convenient and straightforward, making it an ideal choice for short wellness trips and weekend escapes. The district is located about 70–80km northwest of the capital, and travellers can reach it in 1.5 to two hours by car or motorbike via major routes such as the Thăng Long Boulevard – Hòa Lạc Expressway or National Highway 32.

For those who prefer public transport, several daily bus and limousine services operate from Mỹ Đình Station and Hà Đông, offering comfortable and affordable transfers directly to Thanh Thủy and nearby resort areas. Thanks to its easy accessibility, visitors can plan quick getaways without extensive travel time, maximising their experience at the hot spring resorts.

Hot spring destinations worth visiting in Thanh Thủy

Lynntimes Thanh Thủy

Lynntimes Thanh Thủy is a luxurious resort inspired by Japanese design and known for its authentic onsen experience at Ohayo Onsen and Spa, a 2.2ha hot spring park divided into four themed areas representing the seasons.

With more than 50 high-quality wellness facilities, visitors can enjoy outdoor natural onsen pools surrounded by fresh air and mountain scenery, far from the hustle of urban life. The resort also offers massages, sauna rooms, specialised therapeutic pools and relaxation spaces, providing a complete Japanese-inspired wellness journey.

Đảo Ngọc Xanh Resort

Located in La Phù Commune, Đảo Ngọc Xanh Resort is a well-known leisure complex combining accommodation, entertainment and mineral bathing. Its hot spring system, sourced directly from Thanh Thủy’s underground mineral reserves, offers visitors a refreshing and gently therapeutic experience.

With multiple pools designed for both adults and children, the resort is suitable for family getaways. Entrance fees for mineral bathing start at VNĐ100,000 (about US$4) for adults and VNĐ60,000 (about $2.50) for children, excluding services such as mud baths, sauna or massage.

Tre Nguồn Resort

Located in Thương Lộc Commune, Tre Nguồn Resort is an eco-tourism and countryside retreat loved for its lush gardens, water features and fragrant rice fields. The atmosphere is peaceful, quiet and remarkably refreshing – an ideal escape from city life.

The resort also offers natural hot spring bathing and therapeutic massage. Entrance fees start at VNĐ100,000 (about $4) for adults, VNĐ80,000 (about $3.20) for children aged 4–10 and free for children under three. With its scenic landscape, fresh air and wellness services, Tre Nguồn is perfect for travellers looking to reconnect with nature.

Thanh Lâm Resort

Another must-visit hot spring destination in Thanh Thủy is Thanh Lâm Resort, featuring a wide range of mineral bath options, including standard mineral pools, jet massage pools, mud baths and steam facilities. Each pool offers a different therapeutic benefit, helping visitors tailor their wellness experience.

Standard pool tickets begin at VNĐ100,000 (about $4), with combined service packages ranging from VNĐ250,000 to VNĐ350,000 ($10–14) per person, allowing travellers to enjoy multiple activities conveniently and economically.

Thanh Thủy Resort

Perhaps the most famous hot mineral destination in the region, Thanh Thủy Resort offers extensive hot spring pools surrounded by nature, delivering a restorative and health-focused travel experience. Aside from mineral bathing, visitors can enjoy mud baths and herbal soaking therapy for a more comprehensive wellness retreat.

Entry prices start at VNĐ250,000 (about $10). With modern facilities, scenic surroundings, dining options and relaxation spaces, Thanh Thủy Resort promises a memorable wellness journey that relaxes both body and mind. Many travellers consider it the ideal stop for weekend trips, corporate retreats and short health-focused holidays. — VNS