Home Life & Style

Nearly 300 delegates, artists to attend Asia – Europe music festival in Hà Nội

November 24, 2025 - 10:36
The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of November 27 at the grand concert hall of the Vietnam National Academy of Music, featuring a symphonic concert performed by the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra.
Organisers announce the fourth International Asia – Europe New Music Festival in a press conference last week. — VNA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — The fourth International Asia – Europe New Music Festival will take place in Hà Nội and Phú Thọ Province from November 27 to December 1, bringing together nearly 300 domestic and international artists.

At a recent press briefing, President of the Việt Nam Musicians' Association (VMA) Nguyễn Đức Trịnh said that through its three previous editions in Việt Nam (2014, 2016, 2018), the festival has become a prestigious highlight of the country’s professional music scene. Each edition has attracted more than 200 composers, performers and singers from over 40 countries.

Speaking at the event, Đỗ Hồng Quân, chairman of the Art Council of the Việt Nam Musicians’ Association, said that this year’s edition will welcome around 30 international musicians and artists from Russia, Tatarstan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Denmark, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Japan, China, Australia, Laos, and others.

They will participate in performances, exchanges and masterclasses. The Vietnamese host will contribute more than 220 artists from various art units.

Quân added that a special feature of the 4th festival is the inclusion of many compositions inspired by Việt Nam created by international musicians.

The opening ceremony will be held on the evening of November 27 at the grand concert hall of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, featuring a symphonic concert performed by the Việt Nam National Symphony Orchestra.

On November 28, audiences will enjoy an international chamber music concert. November 29 will feature two chamber concerts at the Military University of Culture and Arts – one by young Vietnamese composers and another by the Moscow contemporary chamber orchestra.

On November 30, the festival will expand beyond Hà Nội with an artistic exchange programme at the heritage park in Cao Phong, Phú Thọ. A collaboration between the Moscow orchestra and the Hòa Bình Province ethnic art troupe promises a unique performance.

A series of masterclasses by international experts will also be held for students of the Việt Nam National Academy of Music, focusing on East-West instrumental fusion, orchestral conducting and chamber performance.

The festival will conclude on the evening of December 1 with a symphonic concert at the academy. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Story of the stone plateau region told through rock music

The concert features renowned rock bands and contemporary performing artists, particularly those with hits reflecting contemporary folk styles and the culture of the stone plateau region, such as the band Ngũ Cung, singer Phương Thanh, the band Mủn Gỗ and the band Ciggarats, along with dancers from Hà Nội and HCM City.
Life & Style

Thanh Thủy hot springs draw travellers

Blessed with rare natural radon mineral springs, Thanh Thủy in Phú Thọ Province has become a rising wellness tourism destination, offering Japanese-style onsen experiences, soothing therapeutic baths and peaceful nature retreats.

