Phú Quốc, An Giang gear up for explosive year-end tourist surge

AN GIANG — The southern province of An Giang’s tourism sector has surged past its 2025 targets two months early, setting the stage for a record-breaking influx of visitors as the year draws to a close.

The sector has surpassed its 2025 target two months early, an impressive milestone that reflects the strong appeal of the province’s tourism offering to both domestic and international travellers.

This underscores An Giang’s position as one of the most attractive destinations in the Mekong Delta.

According to the An Giang Department of Tourism, from the beginning of the year through October, the province welcomed more than 21.3 million visitors, a 21.7 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024, exceeding its 2025 target by 1.5 per cent.

Among them, international visitors accounted for over 1.38 million.

Total tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ56 trillion (US$2.1 billion), surpassing the annual target by 42.6 per cent.

Bùi Quốc Thái, director of the An Giang tourism authority, said that local tourism has exceeded the planned targets for both visitor numbers and revenue, demonstrating the effectiveness of promotion, marketing, cooperation, and development linkages.

Sustainable growth path

These results have contributed to the province’s socioeconomic transformation and enhanced its image in the era of integration.

The province is pursuing for a sustainable, professional, and in-depth tourism development strategy, especially in preparation for hosting the APEC Summit 2027.

In recent years, An Giang has implemented a well-structured tourism development strategy, effectively leveraging local potential, investing heavily in infrastructure and communication, and emerging as a prominent destination in southwest Việt Nam.

The province has capitalised on its strengths in spiritual, ecological, and island tourism through famous attractions such as Sam Mountain, Bà Chúa Xứ Temple, Hang Pagoda, Trà Sư cajuput forest, Châu Giang Chăm Village, Hà Tiên, and the islands of Phú Quốc, Hòn Sơn, and Nam Du.

These distinctive destinations attract both domestic and international visitors for sightseeing, unique experiences, and relaxation.

During her visit to Phú Quốc, dubbed “Pearl Island”, tourist Anju (she gave only one name) from India said that although she has been to Malaysia and Langkawi Island, Phú Quốc feels very different with its unique charm, beautiful beaches, and fascinating attractions.

She was particularly impressed by the magic show, describing it as a wonderful and exciting experience.

Jian Yanqing, general manager of Sol By Melia Phú Quốc, said that visitors staying at the hotel come from many countries.

The hotel has prepared a diverse and carefully curated buffet lineup to welcome guests, with dishes adjusted to suit different visitor groups.

They also introduce local specialties so tourists can explore regional cuisine.

Surge in domestic tourists

An Giang has invested in infrastructure upgrades, improving transportation systems, airports, passenger ports, and boat terminals, as well as developing high-quality resorts, hotels, and homestays.

The province strengthens tourism promotion and cooperates with major travel agencies to bring tours to An Giang, supporting businesses and local communities in developing tourism.

The An Giang Tourism Association reported that the industry surpassed its 2025 target largely due to a surge in domestic tourists earlier than expected this year, particularly in festival and spiritual tourism.

The launch of a new airline, Sun Phú Quốc Airways, has also boosted tourism demand.

New attractions have become key factors in drawing large numbers of tourists to Phú Quốc.

Travel agencies have introduced many competitively priced all-inclusive travel packages and short-stay vacation products, attracting both domestic and international visitors.

Nguyễn Vũ Khắc Huy, chairman of the An Giang Tourism Association, said that tourism businesses continue to develop new products, prioritize staff training, improve foreign language skills, and enhance service culture.

Phú Quốc not only maintains its traditional international markets but is also expanding into new promising segments, welcoming high-end travellers from the Middle East.

The island also attracts significant numbers of tourists from the United States, Australia, Europe, and India.

These are positive signals reflecting the diversity and sustainability of Phú Quốc’s international tourism market.

Year-end travel wave

The An Giang Tourism Association predicts that with strong growth momentum, the province will continue to welcome a wave of tourists at the end of the year.

Phú Quốc, in particular, will be an appealing destination on both Việt Nam's and the world tourism map, especially during the winter holiday season and Christmas - New Year 2026.

Additionally, Phú Quốc’s tourism products, along with increased international flights from major cities worldwide, especially across Asia, continue to enhance its appeal.

Promotional programmes by Sun Phú Quốc Airways have also contributed to tourism growth.

According to the An Giang provincial tourism authority, to prepare for the year-end tourist surge in 2025 and early 2026, tourism businesses are upgrading service quality, revitalising products, and introducing attractive promotional packages.

Businesses are focusing on staff training, improving foreign language skills, and enhancing service culture.

In the Phú Quốc Special Zone, alongside infrastructure development, Sun Group has signed a strategic partnership with Hilton to develop multi-brand hotels including high-end brands such as Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton, offering nearly 2,000 internationally-standard rooms.

Previously, Sun Group partnered with Rixos to introduce the first high-end all-inclusive resort concept in Southeast Asia on Hò Thơm Island.

An Giang aims to welcome at least 39.5 million visitors by 2030, including over 3 million international visitors, with total tourism revenue reaching VNĐ108.5 trillion.

The province aspires to remain one of Việt Nam’s key tourism hubs, an attractive, branded destination with distinctive identity, serving as a crucial gateway for the visitor economy and establishing a sustainable development brand within the ASEAN region. — VNS