Canadian flavours enrich Hà Nội’s dining experience

HÀ NỘI — Thủy Tạ Restaurant is showcasing a new culinary collaboration with premium Canadian beef, bringing the rich flavours and high sustainability standards of Canada’s livestock industry to its signature lakeside dining experience. The introduction of these dishes reflects the restaurant’s ongoing efforts to offer diners high-quality, international ingredients prepared with Vietnamese creativity.

With nearly 90 years of history, Thủy Tạ has long been a favourite destination for diners seeking refined cuisine in Hà Nội. Overlooking the scenic Hoàn Kiếm Lake, the restaurant is known for its elegant setting and diverse menu, making it a popular choice for high-end gatherings.

As part of its latest culinary offerings, Thủy Tạ is introducing a selection of premium dishes featuring Excel Canadian beef – a globally recognised brand known for its superior quality, remarkable tenderness and rich, natural flavour.

This initiative is supported by the strong efforts of the Canada Beef Association to promote premium Canadian beef to Vietnamese consumers. Through partnerships with importers such as BRG Group, the association aims to expand access and allow customers to experience the product’s quality first-hand.

Quality remains one of the association’s core messages. All Canadian beef products imported into Việt Nam must comply with the strict safety and quality requirements of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), ensuring full confidence for consumers.

Speaking at the launch event, Jim Nickel, Canadian Ambassador to Việt Nam, highlighted the advantages of Canadian beef:

“Canada is known globally as an agri-food country, founded on high quality, excellence, sustainability, food safety and great flavours,” he said.

“Canadian beef is an excellent choice for Vietnamese consumers because of its full flavour, richness, tenderness and beautiful marbling.

“As Canada and Việt Nam are members of the CPTPP, Canadian beef now enters the Vietnamese market with zero tariffs, offering greater access and affordability for Vietnamese consumers.”

With more than 300 years of cattle-farming tradition, Canada today is home to over 60,000 cattle farms nationwide. Its livestock industry prioritises nutrition, quality and safety, making Canada one of the world’s leading beef producers.

The country’s vast natural resources, abundant freshwater and extensive pastureland allow cattle to graze on grasses and legumes that help enrich soil and reduce erosion.

Canada is also among the world’s most environmentally sustainable beef producers, generating 15 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions per kilogram of beef in 2021 compared with 2014.

Canadian beef is produced under national food-safety standards set by Health Canada and monitored by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. The Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) system is strictly applied to prevent chemical, biological or physical hazards.

Beef is also graded by certified officers to ensure consistency - an essential requirement for large-scale restaurants.

These strict production and food-safety standards, from sustainable cattle farming to rigorous inspection and grading, ensure that Canadian beef maintains consistent flavour, tenderness and quality when it reaches Vietnamese kitchens.

This foundation of reliability has made the product a strong match for restaurants seeking premium ingredients for their signature dishes.

Nguyễn Thái Dũng, Director of Thủy Tạ JSC, said: “We hope to offer diners more opportunities to explore international culinary traditions right here in Hà Nội, where the essence of North American cuisine meets the creativity of Vietnamese gastronomy.” — VNS