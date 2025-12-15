Tuyên Quang preserves cultural identity combined with sustainable tourism development

TUYÊN QUANG Perched at Việt Nam’s northernmost edge, Lô Lô Chải feels like a village suspended between mountains, sky and time. Recently recognised as one of the world’s Best Tourism Villages, the small community has quickly become a magnet for travellers seeking unfiltered encounters with indigenous culture, daily life and highland traditions that have endured for generations.

From establishing a dedicated management team to deploying interdisciplinary forces to guide residents in standardising services, these efforts are improving service quality while safeguarding the province’s distinctive identity.

Ma Doãn Khánh, vice chairman of the Lũng Cú Commune People’s Committee, said the commune has issued a decision to establish a management team for the construction, conservation and development of the tourism village for the 2025–2030 period.

The 19-member team includes local police officers, Lũng Cú border guards, market management officials and health workers. Their mandate is to supervise construction, monitor business operations and guide residents in sustainable community-based tourism practices.

Following its establishment, the committee required all homestays, restaurants and service providers to comply with strict operational standards. These include food safety and hygiene certification, fire prevention and control requirements, environmental sanitation, clear signage and business registration and transparent price listings.

Compliance deadlines were publicly announced in every hamlet to ensure consistent and equitable implementation across the sector.

Support before sanctions

Rather than focusing solely on penalties, the management team has adopted a supportive approach. Officials regularly visit Lô Lô Chải to help households complete legal procedures, renovate facilities and rearrange food preparation areas and emergency exits to meet safety standards.

Local business owners have welcomed the initiative. Vàng Thị Xuyến, owner of Hiển Xuyến Homestay, said her facility receives hundreds of guests each month.

“Through the team’s guidance, we reviewed our entire food preparation process, kitchen area and food storage. Operating strictly according to regulations gives customers peace of mind and makes our business more professional,” she said.

Similarly, Trần Xuân Hạnh, owner of Pasu Homestay, said the inspections were thorough and the support was dedicated.

“We have since updated our residence records, publicly posted prices and upgraded our restrooms. Guests have highly appreciated these improvements,” he added.

Khánh said the ultimate goal is to develop Lô Lô Chải into a model tourism village that is friendly, professional and civilised.

Beyond service quality, the commune places strong emphasis on preserving the cultural identity of the Lô Lô ethnic minority.

Strict guidelines are in place to protect traditional earthen-wall architecture, traditional costumes, handicrafts and folk arts. Households continue to offer cultural experiences such as bronze drum performances and opportunities for visitors to observe daily local life.

By preventing price gouging and solicitation while ensuring a fair business environment, local authorities aim to keep the country’s northernmost point a safe, attractive and culturally rich destination for both domestic and international visitors. — VNA/VNS