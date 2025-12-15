Việt Nam skates to silver with joyful family ice celebration

Skating

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam skated into second place at the Best World Ice Skating Day Awards 2025 in the Under 500 Participants category, marking a proud moment as World Skating Day was jubilantly celebrated by athletes, practitioners and skating enthusiasts on December 14.

The event was organised at Vincom Ice Rink Royal City in Hà Nội and Vincom Ice Rink Landmark 81 in HCM City, drawing many local and international participants.

World Skating Day is a large-scale annual event held in more than 47 countries and across 180 ice rinks worldwide, with the aim of bringing skating closer to the community.

Held under the theme Family on Ice - The Rhythm of Love, the event encouraged people to glide, spin, soar and unleash the joy of movement on the ice. More than a simple celebration, World Skating Day offered a symphony of cheers, echoes of laughter and an atmosphere filled with wholesome energy.

This event aimed to not only spread the passion for ice skating but also to inspire participation in the sport as well as encourages the community to explore a discipline that combines art, strength, and flexibility.

The event aimed not only to spread a passion for ice skating but also to inspire participation in the sport and encourage the community to explore a discipline that combines art, strength and flexibility.

From professional athletes to members of the public, participants immersed themselves in a vibrant festive atmosphere that promoted a healthy and active lifestyle. VNS