Wrestling sisters eye golds in SEA Games

The SEA Games have seen countless siblings compete side by side, but Việt Nam has never witnessed anything like this: three sisters from the same family stepping onto the mats together, each carrying the weight of national expectations.

With Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Hạnh chasing a fourth consecutive title, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Trang defending her crown, and rookie Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Linh making her debut, the national women’s freestyle wrestling team suddenly feels like a family portrait of ambition, sacrifice and extraordinary discipline.

"It was a big surprise for all of us when we were all called to the SEA Games squad this time. It is my happiest and proudest moment in my career," said Hạnh.

Hạnh, 28, has had no worthy rivals in the region in three previous Games in the women's 62kg event.

Trang joined the national team after her sister several years later, and became champion in the 57kg class in the 31st and 32nd SEA Games.

The 24-year-old said she was happy to be competing alongside her sister at previous events.

The youngest, Linh, admits to being a little nervous to represent Việt Nam in the women's 53kg.

“My two champion sisters have always been by my side since I began wrestling. I always tell myself to just try my best for this competition,” said the 2025 Wrestling U23 Asian Championship silver medalist.

Coach Trần Văn Sơn said at age 22, Linh was one of the most high-potential youngsters in Việt Nam. Her youth, enthusiasm and good physical foundation made her a title candidate in many tournaments.

Wrestling family

Fifteen years ago, Hạnh, 13, was suggested by a relative to practise wrestling. Her father agreed because his daughter would at least live a healthier life and have good fitness.

Hạnh soon fell in love with the sport. She competed and gained strong results for Thừa Thiên Huế Province, now part of Huế City.

Seeing their sister's development, siblings Trang, Linh and Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Tiên decided to follow her.

"Three times per week we took the bus from our village to the city for practising. In addition to coaching plans, we also trained and supported each other to achieve the best result," said Trang.

Following Hạnh, Trang and Linh respectively became members of the national women's wrestling team, while the youngest, 20-year-old Tiên, is now a promising athlete in Huế.

And it doesn’t stop there. Their younger brother, 12-year-old Nguyễn Đăng Quốc, is just beginning his journey in wrestling. With four older sisters guiding him, many believe he is destined to become a winner.

SEA Games target

Việt Nam has dominated SEA Games wrestling over many editions. In the last two Games, they swept the ranking table with 17 and 13 golds, respectively,

This year, many categories have been cut. The hosts will organise only 12 weight classes for both men and women, narrowing chances to win for all teams.

Hạnh and Trang have been assigned to defend their title while Linh is attempting to take the highest result possible, chasing a gold in her first Games.

“Having three sisters on the national team for the 33rd SEA Games is a great honour for our family. However, at this moment, everyone needs to stay focused for the tournament, as professional excellence must come first,” Hạnh said.

Coach Sơn said all three were in good spirits and had carried out their preparations well.

"This is the first time all three are competing together at the SEA Games but we are very confident that they will achieve good results and become the pride of Việt Nam and the wrestling team," said Sơn, whose athletes are expected to win at least six gold medals in Thailand.

Wrestling will be held on December 17-19 at the Pacific Park Shopping Centre in Sriracha, Chonburi Province. VNS