Cycling team eye one gold from SEA Games' road race

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese cycling team are making strong progress after nearly two weeks of preparation in Thailand as they target at least one gold medal at the 33rd SEA Games.

The five-man cycling squad landed in Bangkok earlier this month for intensive training and to familiarise themselves with the route.

“We have built a plan for the team since the hosts released the track routes. We hope that our plan will help athletes improve their ability and compete smoothly at this Games,” said Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ, general secretary of the Việt Nam Cycling and Motor Sports Federation.

Coach Nguyễn Huy Hùng said getting familiar with the course would also give the team crucial time to prepare tactics in the best possible way.

“Cyclists have their own strong points and we pick them following the team's plan after reviewing their training and results in recent tournaments,” said Hùng.

“Before and after 12 days in Thailand prior to the race, each player will have his own personalised programme to ensure the best result.”

Young rider Phạm Lê Xuân Lộc will make his SEA Games debut and is tipped to make an impression.

The 24-year-old said he would follow team tactics closely and give his best in his bid for gold, supported by former SEA Games champion Quàng Văn Cường and senior cyclist Nguyễn Hoàng Sang.

The men's road cycling competition includes four individual and team events that test athletes over long distances with steep mountain passes, demanding strong climbing endurance and careful energy management.

Lộc and Sang are regarded as strong climbers who can match their rivals from Thailand and Indonesia.

In his third SEA Games, Cường said a defeat at the 32nd Games had driven him to push harder. He is in peak condition and hopes to make a breakthrough in Thailand.

The Việt Nam women’s squad joined their teammates on December 6 and is also gearing up to defend its title in the individual mass start.

Reigning champion Nguyễn Thị Thật remains favourite for the podium at this year’s Games.

Thật and her teammates spent a month training in Lâm Đồng Province, where the terrain is considered similar to the courses in Thailand. The women’s route is less demanding than the men’s, but several steep climbs will still test every rider.

Paris Olympian Thật, who lost the women’s criterium gold in the final moments at the 32nd Games, is determined to climb back to the top this time.

The mountain bike squad, featuring three riders, are also chasing medals after missing out on the top three in both the men's and women's events at the Cambodian Games two years ago.

All three sharpened their form at the Asian Championships in April. Coaches said they fell short of the podium but showed strong improvement.

Cycling events will run from December 12–17. Road races will be held at Kamol Sports Park in Bangkok, while mountain biking will take place at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi. VNS