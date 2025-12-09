Thailand launches 33rd SEA Games with dazzling opening

SEA GAMES

BANGKOK — The opening ceremony of the 33rd SEA Games dazzled spectators at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand tonight, marking the start of the region's largest sporting event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul expressed Thailand's honour in hosting the event. With the spirit of solidarity among 11 Southeast Asian nations and the participation of over 12,000 athletes, Thailand aims to create a memorable sports festival and promote shared success.

"On behalf of the Royal Thai Government, I respectfully declare the opening of the 33rd SEA Games," Anutin announced.

The ceremony not only showcased Thailand's readiness as host, but also reaffirmed the country's pivotal role in establishing the largest sports event in Southeast Asia 66 years ago.

A highlight of the event was the host nation's blend of traditional arts – such as the Ram Thon dance, symbol of Hanuman, images of the white elephant and Ayutthaya architecture – with modern stage effects. This transformed Rajamangala Stadium into a showcase of cultural heritage through dynamic visuals.

In doing so, Thailand not only introduced its indigenous culture, but also communicated the concept of bridging the past and the future, aligning with the theme 'We Are One' and promoting respect for each country’s identity while fostering regional unity.

The opening ceremony consisted of five main segments depicting the historical journey of the Games, from its early days as the SEAP Games to its evolution into the premier sporting event in Southeast Asia.

Each segment conveyed its own story, yet seamlessly connected through the language of stage, music and layered performances. The host country employed high-resolution LED systems, laser lights, 360-degree mapping technologies and custom multimedia content, creating a powerful and engaging storytelling experience.

In addition to its artistic value, the ceremony aimed to be the 'greenest' Games in history, adhering to strict environmental standards by limiting emissions, using recycled materials and managing light and sound to minimise ecological impact. Consequently, many performances used simulations instead of large-scale fireworks, as seen in previous Games.

A major highlight included a performance by Thai-born K-pop star BamBam Kunpimook, alongside a lineup of prominent Thai entertainers and artists including Violette Wautier, Natthawut Srimok and Pitawat Pruksakit as well as Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek.

The ceremony concluded with the lighting of the SEA Games cauldron. Panipak Wongpattanakit, a Thai taekwondo athlete who won gold medals at both the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had the honour of lighting the torch. The moment served as a fitting tribute to Panipak, a legendary figure in Thai sports.

The 33rd SEA Games will take place from December 9 to 20 in three main locations: Chonburi, Bangkok and Songkhla. A total of 13,657 athletes from 11 nations are set to compete for medals in 50 sports, ranging from Olympic disciplines to traditional local events.

Việt Nam has sent 842 athletes to the SEA Games, who will compete in 47 of 66 sports across 443 of 573 medal events. The delegation aims to secure up to 110 gold medals, striving to maintain their position among the top performers. — VNS