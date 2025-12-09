Viktor Lê ends decade wait for overseas talent

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — After a decade without an overseas Vietnamese player at the SEA Games, Việt Nam U22 are placing their trust in rising talent Viktor Lê, sparking excitement among supporters eager to see him make a decisive impact.

Ten years ago, striker Mạc Hồng Quân was the standout player of his generation, making his mark at the 28th SEA Games in Singapore with four goals. Despite his strong performances, Việt Nam fell short of the gold medal in what became a bittersweet chapter for overseas players. Since then, three SEA Games have passed without a single overseas Vietnamese representative as players came and went without settling long enough to leave an imprint.

This year, coach Kim Sang-sik has named Lê as the sole overseas Vietnamese travelling to the 33rd SEA Games.

“Viktor Lê is a talented player and I believe I can bring out the best in him,” Kim said,signalling the high expectations placed on the V.League 1 forward.

Born in 2003 in Russia to a Vietnamese father and Russian mother, Lê's football journey began early. He trained with celebrated goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm at CSKA Moscow before returning to Việt Nam in 2023 at the age of 20.

In the 2024-2025 season, he scored three goals and made three assists in 24 matches, contributing to Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh’s top-five finish in the V.League 1. In the current campaign, he has continued to impress with two goals and two assists in 11 appearances.

Lê's first steps in Việt Nam were taken at Bình Định, where he laid the foundations for his development at Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh. Under coach Nguyễn Công Mạnh, he sharpened his skills and played a central role in the team’s competitiveness, progress that has now become visible as he settles into the U22 squad.

Experts have highlighted his strong dribbling ability, particularly under pressure. His quick adaptation to team dynamics and tactical demands makes him an asset in the fast-paced environment of the SEA Games.

His recent displays, including a key goal in the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers, have strengthened belief in his potential. His development in the V.League 1 and the confidence placed in him by coach Kim form the backbone of that readiness.

In March, Lê featured in all three matches and set up a goal for the Việt Nam U23 side at the CFA Team China tournament. By July, he had played in all four matches during the team’s successful AFF U23 Championship campaign.

He recently appeared in both friendlies against Qatar and played in two of three matches at the 2025 Panda Cup, where Việt Nam U22 faced Uzbekistan and South Korea.

His ability to keep possession and excel in one-on-one situations gives Việt Nam U22 greater flexibility to break down tight defences and diversify their attacking play. His adaptability also offers the coaching staff crucial options in a tournament defined by high pressure and strategic rotation.

As Vietnamese football seeks to harness every possible resource, Lê stands as a symbol of renewed hope for Việt Nam U22. For him, SEA Games 33 is not only a personal milestone but also an opportunity to affirm a decade of faith and perseverance. VNS